Construction of new 7-Eleven in Carlisle remains underway with anticipated opening next year

Interstate 81 motorists and Carlisle locals alike will soon have one more convenience store to choose from. A new 7-Eleven is in the works at 1003 S. Hanover St.

The store sells gas as well as food and drinks.

Eric Gardner, project manager at Premier Construction Group Inc., said construction on the site began May 31 and the project's estimated completion date falls sometime in mid-December.

7-Eleven is anticipated to open within the first quarter of next year, Raymond Eshaghoff, president of BSG Management Co., said.

Eshaghoff said the store obtained a liquor license for the location last year that will allow beer and wine products to be sold.

K.A. Mullen's Landscape Supply, which formerly occupied the South Hanover Street space, moved to 1145 Holly Pike in Carlisle last year.

"7- Eleven prides itself in providing a quick and convenient way to obtain fresh and healthy choices for everyday needs of local residents," Eshaghoff said.