Community town hall allows Carlisle residents to engage with borough staff, council members

Sarah Barone of Carlisle walked into Memorial Park for the borough’s community town hall Monday evening with trash pick-up on her mind, and she wasn’t alone.

After residents, borough staff and council members arrived, Mayor Sean Shultz kicked off the meeting with an explanation of the borough’s new trash contract, which was adopted in July and will go into effect Jan 1.

Leaving borough bags in the rearview, the new contract will include a $75 quarterly fee added to utility bills for the pick-up of one bag with a maximum weight of 40 pounds each week, Shultz said. Recycling, bulk item pick up, leaf collection and other services will continue to be offered as well, and residents in need of additional trash pick-up have the option of purchasing tags to attach to extra bags.

It was the additional flat-rate utility fee that prompted Barone’s concern and drew her to the town hall.

“Previously it was pay as you needed for a bag and people like my elderly neighbor maybe used one bag every couple of months or so, and now they’re wondering how they’re going to pay $75 extra on their water bill every quarter,” she said before the meeting. “So I’m here to see if the borough has anything in store to help those that are on fixed incomes like the elderly or disabled that cannot afford the $300 per year increase. ... Things are very tight right now and it’s going to be an increase that they’re not going to be able to handle.”

Shultz said the borough intends to provide utility aid with the new program.

“Billing on the utility bills is going to allow us to give some assistance to those who truly can’t afford it, which we couldn’t do under the bag program,” he said. “So there are some advantages to this new program that we’ll be rolling out with the coming year.”

Shultz answered several trash-related questions during his explanation of the upcoming system and mentioned the borough’s intention to examine the possibility of bringing the trash service in-house where the borough would have more flexibility with it and said that this is a “long process.”

Barone said the borough knew ahead of time that trash would be a “big issue” and tried to address the questions residents raised.

“I’m just looking forward to see what they come up with to actually help those that are on fixed incomes and cannot afford this increase,” she said.

While Barone said her view of the upcoming trash collection program remained the same after the meeting, she believes the town hall was informative.

Aside from trash, the town hall addressed other topics such as infrastructure, employment opportunities and the borough’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Jenaia Everett attended the meeting to see what council members had to say about different aspects of the borough and said she found it “very helpful” and “very informative.”

“They did give you that opportunity to ask questions, and they did answer them thoroughly,” she said.

Infrastructure and employment

Everett said she came away with a better understanding of the borough’s TIGER Project, a part of the overall Carlisle Connectivity Project that involves projects to improve mobility in and around the brownfield sites in the northern portion of the borough.

Public Works Director Mark Malarich provided an update on the TIGER Project, which includes the installation of a 4-point roundabout at B and North College streets, saying construction at that location is anticipated to wrap up in November.

The next and final portion of the connectivity project will involve the construction of a roundabout at the five-point intersection of North Hanover Street, Penn Street and Fairground Avenue near Chen’s Asian Restaurant and the realignment of Carlisle Springs Road and North Hanover Street with the installation of a traffic signal at that location, Malarich said.

Work on that project is anticipated to begin next summer and last approximately two years. Malarich said that work will likely be completed in stages that will allow the road to remain open the majority of this time.

He also discussed upcoming infrastructure improvements to the borough’s water lines as well as plans for the sewer and stormwater systems.

Borough Manager Susan Armstrong then outlined several employment opportunities available with the borough, including positions for a public works field operation crew leader, water treatment plant operator and public works maintainer.

Truth and Reconciliation Commission

TaWanda Hunter-Stallworth, co-chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, also spoke during the town hall.

“The Truth and Reconciliation Commission as it stands right now completes its work at the end of December, but just even being here tonight and hearing a lot of conversation about things that are happening right now in the borough, the Black and brown people are disproportionally affected by a lot of decisions that are made in local government,” she said. “So a lot of the time that we are together in meetings, we’re talking about what’s under the borough’s purview and what changes or recommendations can we make to borough council so that they can make legislation or laws ... that can help to change things for our community.”

She said the topics of discussion during Monday night’s meeting are “very much a part of a larger picture” of what the commission is trying to accomplish.

“I think after Dec. 31 and the future of the commission will continue to look at these sorts of issues and the ways in which we can stay engaged with the community so that local government and the community has a relationship where each other are understood and are able to get things done in a super facilitated and efficient manner,” Hunter-Stallworth said.

Future meetings

Everett believes the town hall provided an opportunity for Carlisle residents to become more informed.

“When you live here, you should be more informed about what’s going on and have the opportunity to ask questions,” she said.

Carlisle Borough said the town hall was one of a series of meetings that will take place at various locations.

Both Everett and Barone expressed a desire to see more meetings.

Barone said she saw people with questions they weren’t able to ask after Monday evening’s meeting because it had gotten dark and cold and people needed to go home. She if meetings happen more frequently, more people might be able to attend, especially if the dates and times vary.

“I look forward to seeing how often they decide to come into our neighborhood and hold these meetings because I think it was good and they need to occur more often,” Barone said.