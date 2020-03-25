Community spirits: Hook & Flask in Carlisle joins local distilleries in making hand sanitizer

Carlisle Police Department has asked for bottles for each of its 33 officers. Farrell said if the distillery supplies them each with a two-ounce bottle, the officers could come back and fill it up when they need more.

Around the time Hook & Flask started researching hand sanitizer, Dr. Deb Taylor reached out to them to see if they could help provide hand sanitizer to the medical community. She’s not only provided information on making hand sanitizer, but also has served as the liaison to the medical community.

Helping hand

Taylor also provided seed money to start. Farrell said they have talked about asking for donations to recoup costs, but they are hesitant to do that because they don’t know yet if they can produce enough hand sanitizer to offer in return for the funds.

“As a business, we’re very down right now because of what we can do,” Farrell said. “We’re not trying to make money off of making hand sanitizer. We’re just trying to cover costs.”

Once first responders and medical personnel are equipped, Hook & Flask may set up a community fill station at which people could fill their own bottles.