Families in the Carlisle Area School District owe about $22,000 in unpaid school lunch balances.
If local business leaders have anything to say about it, that figure will drop to zero as 2020 dawns.
A project to erase school lunch debt in Carlisle started when Kristi Knox, a real estate agent with the Knox Bowermaster Team at Berkshire Hathaway, saw another agent, Greg Zembower, taking on a similar project in Harrisburg.
That inspired Knox to reach out to her friends to see if they would be willing to do the same thing in Carlisle.
The business owners Knox called upon all agreed to participate, often volunteering to take on a specific school's total without knowing how much it would take to cover the debt.
At first, Knox said she thought she would keep the effort private, but then decided she could increase the impact if she shared the idea on social media.
That’s when things "blew up,” she said.
A Facebook post brought Traer Beaudette, co-owner of Feathers in the Nest in Carlisle, into the picture. As a mother of two special needs children, Beaudette said she has been in all of the elementary schools in the school district and wanted to find a way to help the schools.
“A lot of the parents and kids just feel like nobody cares. This is such a fabulous way to show that the community cares about you,” she said.
Those who wish to donate may send checks to Knox at 801 Belvedere St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Donations can also be made via PayPal to traerbeaudette@yahoo.com or via VENMO to @Traer-Beaudette.
'Insurmountable'
In total, 572 students across every school in the district have negative balances ranging from only a couple of dollars to “upwards of $1,000,” said Stephanie Douglas, the district’s director of digital learning and technology.
“Right now, some of those debts are so high it seems insurmountable. They don’t even know how to attack it or work to pay it off because it’s bigger than they even know how to handle,” Douglas said.
She said families feel like they can keep up once the debt is resolved.
The rise in student lunch debt can be traced to 2017 when the law in Pennsylvania changed to require districts to serve a full meal to students with unpaid balances rather than an alternative meal like a cheese sandwich. That change “has significantly increased” the amount of money owed by students, said Jenna Kinsler, business manager for the district.
Regular lunch prices are $3.10 at Carlisle's elementary and secondary schools.
Also factoring into the debt problem is the reality that student lunch debt carries over from year to year. The district is now seeing the effect of those balances carrying over, Kinsler said.
“We’re making every effort to try and get these students on free and reduced [lunches]. The problem is: if they’re right on the border, they don’t qualify or they just don’t know about it,” Kinsler said.
Reduced lunches
Federal guidelines require a family of four to earn $33,475 or less to qualify for free lunches. A family of four would have to earn $47,638 or less to qualify for reduced lunches, which cost 40 cents each.
Some families qualify for free and reduced lunch automatically because they receive additional services such as SNAP benefits, but district officials believe there are a number of families who qualify for free and reduced lunches who have not applied.
To encourage them to apply, building principals receive a list each month of the students who have negative balances so they can make sure the families receive applications for the program.
Douglas said that when students apply and are qualified for the free and reduced lunch, the district erases the negative balances for the student.
Families often don’t think to apply for free or reduced lunches when their income level changes due to losing a job or other issues. When they are trying to pay for other things, school lunch balances fall through, Kinsler said.
The number of students in the free and reduced lunch program has been on the rise. In 2010, 30% of the district’s students received free or reduced lunches. Now, the number is at 44.6%, and is expected to continue to rise.
Kinsler said the rise could be attributed to increased efforts on the part of the staff to get families to apply.
“I would assume that accounts for some of the raise, but I think a lot of it is just the increased poverty levels,” she said.
The point
With so many students affected, Beaudette knows there are a number of issues at play as to why the balances are not being paid. That’s not the point of the project to erase the debt, she said.
“These are children and this is food. Break that down to the two basic things. You’re either OK with kids eating or you’re not,” Beaudette said.
Knox said the district has asked that as many donations as possible be turned in by Friday, but suspects they would accept additional gifts as they come in later.
If the donations do cover the entire debt, all the families will be notified, Douglas said. If not, the district will have to make a determination on how the funding is applied to the outstanding balances.
“I can’t imagine we’re going to pay off all this debt. If we do, who knows where this could go?” Knox said.