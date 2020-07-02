Community CARES seeks to lease building for overnight and day shelter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After struggling with finding a location for its overnight shelter during the pandemic, Community CARES in Carlisle is still looking for a home.

The nonprofit had been housing as many as 50 homeless people a night at the Stuart Community Center since early April after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down shelter options that had relied on a rotation of churches. However, the center will resume normal operations and the nonprofit has to relocate its services.

According to CARES, the nonprofit seeks to lease a building from which to run its overnight and day shelter. It is looking for a building that is about 10,000 square feet, preferably with reconfigurable spaces, that also has an adequate water supply and sewer capacity, and is within five miles of Carlisle.

The nonprofit is working with the real estate community, but it is also seeking information from those who may know of a facility or part of a facility that could fit the need but isn't currently on the market. Anyone with information is asked to contact CARES Executive Director Beth Kempf at 717-249-1009, ext. 2226.

CARES said it has been looking to acquire a permanent facility for some time, but the pandemic has accelerated the timeline.