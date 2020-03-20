Community CARES remains open to assist homeless during crisis

Community CARES will remain open to serve those experiencing homelessness during the coronvirus outbreak.

With local agencies and businesses being forced to close during the crisis or limit their services, Executive Director Beth Kempf said there will be greater need among their residents, many of whom in the higher risk category due to chronic conditions. The team is working to meet the potential increase in need while supporting their existing clients.

“The closing of public buildings has created an additional obstacle for this population, as they seek places to rest and care for basic needs during the day," Kempf said.

In addition to the shelter, the Cumberland Street Reach outreach program is available at 717-448-8850, Kempf said. The team is reahing out to unsheltered individuals they have been working with to see what their immediate needs are and assessing what supports it can offer.

Community CARES is coordinating with other resources to provide as much as it can, but it is asking for additional support during the health crisis. It plans to update its Facebook page and website, morethanshelter.org, with its latest needs for those who wish to make donations.