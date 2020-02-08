Community CARES plans movie fundraiser for Feb. 13

Community CARES will hold a movie fundraiser this week at the Carlisle Theatre.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 with a dessert and beverage reception featuring live music by Carly Clark. The reception is followed by a 7 p.m. showing of the movie “Midnight in Paris,” donated by Sony Pictures Classics.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and are available at www.morethanshelter.org/upcomingevents.

Proceeds from the event benefit Community CARES’ work in providing emergency shelter, resources and supportive services to homeless individuals and families. The program shelters an average of 60 men, women and children each night.

Its newest program, Cumberland Street Reach, began in 2019. Daily case managers meet with those at risk of losing their homes to prevent homelessness or those who are homeless by connecting them to services.

In 2020, the organization will introduce outreach teams to work in partnership with local service providers, health professionals, law enforcement and the community at large to help people get off the streets and connected with the services they need to gain stable housing and achieve self-sufficiency.

For more information on this event and sponsorship information, contact Emily Gochenaur at egochenaur@morethanshelter.org or 717-249-1009 ext. 2238.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

