Colonel to be guest speaker at Shiloh's National African American History Month event

Colonel to be guest speaker at Shiloh's National African American History Month event

{{featured_button_text}}

Col. Larry McCord, a doctor and member of the 2020 Class of the U.S. Army War College, will be this year's guest speaker at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church's event celebrating National African American History Month.

This year's event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at the corner of Lincoln and North West streets in Carlisle.

The theme for this year's celebrations of National African American History Month is "African Americans and the Vote," according to the church.

McCord earned his doctorate from Saint George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, and is a board-certified family physician. He was commissioned in 2000 as a medical corps officer, and began active-duty service after completing his family medicine residency in 2001.

McCord served as commander of Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning from November 2016 to May 2019.

In addition to McCord's visit, the event will also feature music from the community's gospel chorus, Unity, under the direction of Russell Ward.

Col. Larry McCord

McCord
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News