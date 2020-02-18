Colonel to be guest speaker at Shiloh's National African American History Month event

Col. Larry McCord, a doctor and member of the 2020 Class of the U.S. Army War College, will be this year's guest speaker at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church's event celebrating National African American History Month.

This year's event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday at the church, located at the corner of Lincoln and North West streets in Carlisle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The theme for this year's celebrations of National African American History Month is "African Americans and the Vote," according to the church.

McCord earned his doctorate from Saint George's University School of Medicine in Grenada, and is a board-certified family physician. He was commissioned in 2000 as a medical corps officer, and began active-duty service after completing his family medicine residency in 2001.

McCord served as commander of Martin Army Community Hospital at Fort Benning from November 2016 to May 2019.

In addition to McCord's visit, the event will also feature music from the community's gospel chorus, Unity, under the direction of Russell Ward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0