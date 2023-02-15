Anyone who has driven along South College Street in Carlisle since May has probably noticed a fence blocking the way to Dickinson College's Drayer Hall.
The residence hall, which primarily houses first-year students, is in the midst of a renovation.
Representatives from Dickinson's Office of Media Relations said the building's older mechanical systems needed to be replaced.
Constructed in the early 1950s, Drayer Hall was the first hall in the college's history to be built solely for women, according to
Dickinson's website.
"The college has undertaken a $15 million refurbishment project that will not only upgrade the building’s systems, but will also enhance the student living experience throughout while also make the building accessible for people with disabilities," Media Relations officials said.
Construction is anticipated to wrap up by August.
The college is also converting its historic President's House on the 200 block of West High Street in Carlisle, into the
John M. Paz '78 Alumni & Family Center.
Named for the project's main donor, the center will be used to host special events and seminars for career-building and networking, as well as for presentations from alumni and parent experts, reunions, fireside chats with faculty and other group events. It will also be completely donor-funded, the college said.
Construction on the center began in September.
Photos: 2022 Dickinson College move-in day
Athletes and volunteers help unload a vehicle at Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Maddie Seiler
Students move in during Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Football players prepare to welcome new students and transfer students at Dickinson College's move-in Wednesday morning.
Lacrosse players help unload a vehicle at Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Current Dickinson College students prepare to welcome new and transfer students during move-in day Wednesday morning.
Football players help carry belongings to dorms during Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in.
Dickinson College welcomed its new students and transfer students to campus Monday morning.
Dickinson College welcomed its new students and transfer students to campus on Aug. 24.
Volunteers help out at Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Football players help unload a vehicle at Dickinson College's new student and returning student move-in Aug. 24.
The Dickinson Green Devil, Dickinson College's sustainability mascot, makes an appearance at new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
A student poses for a photo during Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Dickinson College welcomed its new students and transfer students to campus Wednesday morning.
Dickinson College welcomed its new students and transfer students to campus Wednesday morning.
Current Dickinson College students help new and transfer students unload during move-in Wednesday morning.
Volunteers help unload a vehicle during Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Dickinson College welcomed its new students and transfer students to campus Wednesday morning.
Cars line up to be unloaded at Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in Wednesday morning.
Volunteers gather to help unload a vehicle at Dickinson College's new student and transfer student move-in.
