Anyone who has driven along South College Street in Carlisle since May has probably noticed a fence blocking the way to Dickinson College's Drayer Hall.

The residence hall, which primarily houses first-year students, is in the midst of a renovation.

Representatives from Dickinson's Office of Media Relations said the building's older mechanical systems needed to be replaced.

Constructed in the early 1950s, Drayer Hall was the first hall in the college's history to be built solely for women, according to Dickinson's website.

"The college has undertaken a $15 million refurbishment project that will not only upgrade the building’s systems, but will also enhance the student living experience throughout while also make the building accessible for people with disabilities," Media Relations officials said.

Construction is anticipated to wrap up by August.

The college is also converting its historic President's House on the 200 block of West High Street in Carlisle, into the John M. Paz '78 Alumni & Family Center.

Named for the project's main donor, the center will be used to host special events and seminars for career-building and networking, as well as for presentations from alumni and parent experts, reunions, fireside chats with faculty and other group events. It will also be completely donor-funded, the college said.

Construction on the center began in September.

