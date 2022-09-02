College and COVID-19: Dickinson emerges from pandemic a "stronger institution"

Last week at Dickinson College featured its share of minifridges, “Dickinson Dad” T-shirts and lanyards, the necessary staples for new and transfer student move-in day.

After two years of managing college life through the coronavirus pandemic, Dickinson President John Jones III said the campus is “very close to business as usual this year.”

Associate Director of Media Relations Craig Layne echoed Jones, saying the “vast majority of the college’s work today looks like it did in the pre-pandemic era.”

That doesn’t mean the institution remains unchanged by the two-plus-years-long pandemic, but Layne said the college is emerging from the pandemic as a “stronger institution.”

“Like colleges and universities across the country and around the world, Dickinson quickly pivoted to remote learning in the spring of 2020,” he said. “The health and safety of our community was — and continues to be — the top priority of the college.

“As our understanding of the virus improved and vaccines became available, we were able to welcome students back to campus. Our students, faculty and staff displayed immense creativity and flexibility throughout the pandemic, adapting to online learning, hybrid learning and following health and safety measures.”

Numbers

Layne said the pandemic led to a smaller-than-normal Class of 2021. It consisted of 486 students as opposed to the typical 520 to 530.

Enrollment dipped from 2,133 students in the fall of 2019 to 1,932 students in 2020. Layne attributed that to students dealing with the pandemic and making personal enrollment decisions, such as deferring to the following year.

That decline in enrollment did not seem to impact Dickinson’s financial health. Layne said the college budgeted for economic challenges and drew from reserve funds when needed. Alumni and friends of the institution also made contributions throughout COVID-19 that helped Dickinson to emerge “even stronger,” he said.

“In 2021, enrollment rebounded to a level higher than 2019,” Layne said. “Interest in college has surged.”

Dickinson officials said on the college’s website that a record 8,230 prospective students applied this year, shattering the college’s previous record of 6,426 applications in 2019 from the Class of 2023.

“Students have told us they are excited for in-person learning from an excellent faculty that’s excited to be here, especially in the wake of COVID-related lockdowns and remote learning,” Layne said. “Additionally, there is excitement at Dickinson around our superb academic programs, President Jones (who officially became the college’s 30th president in February) and an engaged alumni community that’s ready to network with students to create career opportunities.”

First-year student Anisha Choughury said the college’s student population and the town of Carlisle drew her to the school.

“It’s a small liberal arts college, so I could connect more with my professors, and a lot of my family lives here, so I decided to apply here,” she said after signing in at move-in day.

The college said the record number of applications resulted in a record-low acceptance rate of 35%.

Dickinson’s tuition has also changed over the past few years.

The institution froze tuition for the 2020-21 school year at the previous year’s rate of $55,948. Last year, tuition stood at $58,158 and this year it’s set at $60,776, Layne said.

To offset this rise, Dickinson awarded an additional $60.9 million to students in the form of scholarships and institutional grants for the 2020 to 2021 school year and launched a fundraising campaign last year with the goal of raising $75 million to provide sufficient aid to students in need of a scholarship money, an article on Dickinson’s website said.

Challenges and adaptations

Numbers aside, the pandemic also brought an onslaught of challenges to students and faculty that impacted college life and learning. One of these challenges came in the form of online learning.

Layne described Dickinson as a “residential college” that focuses on in-person instruction through small classes. When the pandemic broke out in the United States in March 2020, he said the institution “lacked experience in online instruction.” That meant faculty and technology staff had to work quickly over a weeklong period to transition all material online.

“Students, faculty and staff worked tirelessly to make online learning the best it could be, setting up a rigorous and personalized approach to online classes,” Layne said.

College officials said faculty spent the summer of 2020 engaging in a program that taught them to apply Dickinson’s education online for their students. The program, called Ready For Fall, demonstrated how to connect with students and collaborate with other professors to enrich course materials.

Sophomore Nora Stocovaz said she completed the entirety of her first year of college in person, though there were certain school traditions she’s only heard about “through the grape vine.”

“A lot of the stuff I don’t even know that I’m missing,” she said.

Stocovaz said she anticipates those traditions returning this year as the college emerges from COVID-19.

“Already stuff feels different on campus, a lot livelier,” she said as she helped out at move-in day Aug. 24.

Jones said Dickinson adjusted its onboarding process as the college welcomes first-year students who are coming out of COVID-19-riddled high school years.

“I think we just have to dial it up a little bit this year, recognizing ... that these students, the incoming first-years have had their academic careers in high school interrupted by COVID,” he said. “But COVID has impacted people in different ways, you just have to be prepared for it.”

Jones outlined what he called a “high-touch operation” that involves Dickinson staff communicating with students from the time that they apply to when they’re accepted, to when they enroll to the day they move in.

“I think that the first year seminar and sort of our first year advisers were really helpful,” Stocovaz said of her experience last year. “We met with them before we even got on campus to talk about classes and our schedule, which was really helpful. And you start having your first year seminar class before the rest of your classes, so you sort of get to sit in a college class when you only have one at a time, which is really helpful to transition.”

Restrictions

Another change Dickinson applied throughout the pandemic emerged because of a COVID-19 buzz-word: restrictions.

While Dickinson’s previous restrictions began to ease at the end of last year, Jones said this is the first semester since the pandemic began that masks will be optional on campus. Vaccinations, however, are required unless students seek a waiver to be exempt. Jones said booster shots aren’t mandatory.

“On campus, you can look around … today I think there’s a really positive vibe,” Jones said. “I’ve been interacting not just with the parents of our first year students and the incoming students, but also with our students. And I think you can feel how excited they are to get the semester started free of a lot of the COVID restrictions.”

While a few students opted to mask-up during move-in morning on Aug. 24, the majority went mask-free.

“I think vaccines are very important and once everyone has been vaccinated and they have made sure, then I think masks can be optional, because it’s been like two years … so I think now it is slowly time to get things back to normal and adapt to the new situations,” Choughury.