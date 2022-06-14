Clowning around: Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus to perform at Carlisle Fairgrounds

With acts like the human slingshot, wheel of death and motorcycles in the sphere of fear, one thing is certain about the Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus' performance this weekend: it's going to be in-tents.

The circus will unpack its big top for the very first time in Carlisle for 10 performances of their show, "Humans Gone Wild," from Thursday to Sunday, according to the Garden Bros. Circus's online schedule.

"Humans Gone Wild" features more than 60 performers from more than 22 countries in a three-ring setting, all under a climate-controlled tent, according to the Carlisle Fairgrounds' website.

The circus is renting the fairgrounds from Carlisle Events.

"It's great family entertainment," Garden Bros. Circus General Manager James Moser said.

He said the Olate Performing Dogs as seen on "America's Got Talent" are always popular, alongside acts involving horses.

Doors for each performance open one hour before showtime, and early attendees will have the opportunity to meet performers, get their faces painted and enjoy a variety of circus foods before the 90-minute spectacle begins, according to the circus.

Tickets for the event are available online. Children younger than 2 can attend for free without a ticket unless they need a seat, and children ages 3 to 13 can use one free kid ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket. Free kid tickets are available to download online and must be taken to the box office on the day of the show to be redeemed.

More information about circus' events and ticket sales can be found online at gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

