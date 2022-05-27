Climate Control: Community participation in a boroughwide plan for Carlisle

Being the Climate Action Committee’s Community Engagement Team lead is no small feat for Mitch Shiles.

Then again, that’s par for the course as he seeks to take on the “monumental task” of addressing climate change.

“The more you dig into it, the more you realize that it can almost feel insurmountable at times in terms of how far we have to go in addressing it and the danger it poses to my generation and future generations and even to us right now,” he said.

In his role, Shiles is tasked with analyzing county survey data, collecting more data on the community, working on a plan for community engagement, staffing a table at events in Carlisle, developing and distributing literature to the public about how people can take action against climate change and conducting workshops, among other obligations.

He began volunteering as part of the committee’s pathway and analytics team in October 2020. The following year, Sara Markowitz who served as the community engagement team lead at the time, asked Shiles if he would take over for her. He said he applied to prevent the process from stalling.

While he fears burnout from volunteering an estimated 15 to 30 hours per week in the role (something Shiles believes is common for other team leads in the committee) on top of a job and family, community engagement is important to him because it allows the team to ensure that the borough’s Climate Action Plan is working for Carlisle.

“I can’t speak for everyone but I think we all understand how just how important this is,” Shiles said. “ ... The planet doesn’t have time for redo’s.”

To him, community engagement means granting people the opportunity to provide input about actions the borough can take against climate change as well as education on the topic.

Carlisle Borough Councilor and Climate Action Committee Chair Joel Hicks, too, emphasized the importance of this education, specifically regarding beliefs about decarbonization and the economy.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize that most things that are constructive for decarbonization are also economically efficient,” he said, adding that an example of this is the lower EV cost per mile compared to gasoline.

Hicks said lots of people believe that decarbonizing or addressing climate change is going to cost people money so they have to choose between one or the other. He called this a “false narrative.”

“Most energy efficient upgrades over the lifetime of that change, whether it’s a window or an HVAC system, will cost less for that person … over time,” he said.

Hicks said in order to meet the goals outlined in it’s Climate Action Plan, the borough and the community will to have to cooperate, a partnership streamlined by the Community Engagement team.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.