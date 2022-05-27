Climate Control: Committee pushes forward with Carlisle's first-ever Climate Action Plan

Every day, Carlisle Borough Council member Joel Hicks says he goes from feeling overwhelmed to joyful to frustrated to optimistic, all in 24 hours.

The cause of this daily cycle: climate change.

Hicks’s passion for the issue was evident in his decision to bike to the council’s May 4 workshop meeting. It’s also crystal clear in his chairmanship of the borough’s Climate Action Committee.

“I wish I wasn’t passionate about this issue in the sense that we were addressing it, but we’re not,” Hicks said.

A few years ago, Dickinson College students and staff got to work to change this narrative with the help of the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives, or ICLEI. ICLEI (also called Local Governments for Sustainability) is an international network of local and regional governments dedicated to sustainable development.

With ICLEI’s assistance, Dickinson College conducted a “greenhouse gas inventory” in 2019 that determined emissions levels for the Carlisle Borough, through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Local Government Climate Action Assistance Program, a program that provides assistance to local governments that want to address climate change.

The inventory analysis for this study, published in 2020, also includes a “No Action” scenario projecting a possible future for Carlisle if no new policies or actions are enacted to limit greenhouse gas emissions. The scenario predicts emissions to grow at a compound annual rate of 0.002. This would increase greenhouse gas emissions from 239,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2020 to 257,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2050, a cumulative increase of 7.3%, the analysis showed.

That could change through the work of the Climate Action Committee, which received the council’s approval of the borough’s first ever Climate Action Plan in January.

The 83-page document serves as a road map of “objectives and aspirations” across a variety of sectors, Hicks said.

Those sectors include commercial and industrial buildings, residential buildings, waste, composting and recycling, water and wastewater management and transportation, the plan said.

Its main purpose is to coordinate local efforts toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 compared to what they were in 2005.

The plan represents the entirety of the Carlisle Borough, not just municipal functions.

Implementation

Hicks said the committee is now ready to begin the plan’s implementation phase and expects residents to see evidence of the plan in action within the next two years.

It has selected six goals to focus on before moving to another set of projects.

“I think it could get a little distracting trying to do everything at once,” Hicks said.

The goals were chosen based on what the committee believed would have “a dramatic impact very quickly,” and a lot of potential for getting both state and federal funding, he said.

One objective involves increasing the transition to electric vehicles from commercial light-duty vehicles by 30% by 2035 and 90% by 2050.

Hicks said the borough has more control over municipal fleets than private vehicles, but it expects to see this transition happen rapidly across borough facilities.

“Residents should expect to see the light-duty fleet across all our departments turn over pretty quickly,” Hicks said.

Light-duty vehicles include police cars and public works vehicles. Hicks said there are limitations associated with the operation of larger vehicles and that traditional fuels will likely still be used for those “until that technology catches up.”

Some of the fleet at the Carlisle Police Department already features hybrid cars that run on traditional gasoline but also contain an internal electric motor for short distances. Hicks said this is currently the most “green or carbon friendly” for police operations.

“It’s exemplary of the goals we have for municipal operations to reduce emissions from the transportation sector,” Hicks said.

He said the committee hopes to eventually replace police vehicles as needed with EVs and anticipates this transition to begin within the next two years.

Along with the increased use of electric vehicles, Hicks anticipates seeing more charging stations in the borough as soon as a year or so.

Another objective the committee wants to address in the coming months is the participation of 40% of existing residential homes in energy efficiency programs by 2035 and 70% by 2050.

Hicks said the committee hopes to develop a pilot program with PPL, the borough’s electric utility company, that would focus specifically on low-income and multi-family housing. The program would examine the possibility of switching to more energy efficient HVAC systems, improving installation, doing energy audits and switching over to more energy efficient appliances among other things.

He also discussed potential governmental actions the borough could take for this objective.

“We need to make sure that particularly lower-income residents have options that we have either developed ordinances with maybe some tax breaks or some subsidies that will incentivize landlords to start putting [in] some EV infrastructure,” Hicks said, explaining that multifamily housing involves a lot of tenants and a lot of off-street parking where charging stations could aid the borough’s EV objective.

The committee also chose to focus on the reduction of community vehicle miles traveled by 10% by 2035 and 25% by 2050. Other objectives include the installation of solar panels at warehouses, the reduction of fossil gas, fuel oil or propane through the switch to electricity or renewable gas and the transition to 100% renewable energy consumption at all borough facilities by 2050, Hicks said.

Tasks forces and team leads

To achieve each of the six objectives in the near future, the committee relies on three task forces: Transportation led by David Sheridan, Energy Efficiency and Behavior headed by Karla Farrell, and Decarbonization which has a vacant chair. Each of the goals have been assigned to one of the task forces.

“I have asked each of the task force leads to develop what I call sort of extensive or multiyear implementation plans for six different projects,” Hicks said. “Basically, it takes six of our objectives that are in our plan. And it says ... let’s write detailed plans for those.”

Each task force is creating those implementation plans, considering factors such as educating the public, applying for grants, updating ordinances and writing new ordinances, he said.

The committee also includes four teams, each with a designated team lead: Projects and Estimates, Community Engagement, Zoning and Pathways, and Analytics.

Task force leaders and team leads provide updates during Climate Action Committee meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 7 at Borough Hall, 53 W. South St.

Government action

Making what Hicks calls the “energy transition” will require the will and coordination of federal, state and local governments.

“It really does require action at every level of government,” Hicks said. “I mean, it might be convenient for people to think it’s just a federal government problem or it’s just a state problem, [and] it is all of that. But it actually is a local problem.”

The borough controls aspects like zoning and transportation to make a difference in local greenhouse gas emissions, he said. It also has the ability to remove barriers from codes and write ordinances that allow actions to be taken.

Hicks said the borough couldn’t meet its goals without state and federal support, often in the form of grants.

On a local level, the borough has to put itself on the front lines when state and federal funds are offered, he said.

“Even though we may depend on the federal and state government for funding we actually have to be able to obtain those grants and we have to showcase the fact that we are strategically planning to … show that we’re transitioning to an EV friendly city, to showcase that we’re helping low income communities which are most burdened with energy costs and which happen to live in the most energy inefficient homes,” Hicks said.

Hicks’s role as a council member and committee chair allows him to lead that effort.

“I feel like part of my calling was to make sure we were taking action in our local community and then hope that our state, federal government and our international institutions can come up with programs and policies that can be much more aggressive and help save our planet,” he said.

Outside of state and federal funding through grants, Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis, who has worked with the Zoning Team, said the committee’s costs have been minimal.

“There are some future investments that could be costly relating to solar, green roofs, EV charging stations and other ideas,” she said, adding that the committee continues to seek grants for those projects.

Hicks is interested in a “substantial amount” of American Rescue Plan funds for the Climate Action Plan, and said that informal discussions with the council have suggested that these funds could be available.

Leading by example

When Hicks outlined the daily whirlwind of emotions he experiences surrounding climate change, he ended with optimism.

It’s this attitude he carries with him moving forward with the Climate Action Plan and pondering the future of the community.

He said he’s been surprised by the level of volunteer commitment the committee has seen, and encouraged by the interest community members have shared on the issue.

“I really believe we live in a community that values the environment and holds itself accountable to take the actions that we need to take,” Hicks said. “ ... That makes me convinced that we’re doing the right thing and headed in the right direction.”

Landis said the Climate Action Committee can “lead the way” by setting an example for neighboring municipalities. Hicks agreed.

“We’re not super big, 20,000 people is a pretty modest municipality,” he said. “But I think we can be an example because there are so many small communities in Pennsylvania and give them agency and let them know that you really can do this and if we are a model for other small communities to use, I’d love to do that.”

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

