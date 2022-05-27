Climate Control: Carlisle moves from a commission to committee

In 2019, the borough became one of 20 municipalities to join the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Local Climate Action Assistance Program, the borough’s website said. The goal of the program is for boroughs to create Climate Action Plans with the intention of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and managing the impacts of climate change. The program provides the tools and expertise necessary for municipalities to develop these plans, the website said.

However, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach for climate action plans. Carlisle Borough Councilor and Climate Action Committee Chair Joel Hicks said every municipality is different, so the plans will be unique.

“I think a lot of the initial challenge has been to create a process and plan,” he said. “We can’t just pull from somewhere. There isn’t a place that has succeeded and then repeated this because every city that’s written a plan, most of them are just starting to grapple with these challenges, so you know we’re learning in real time.”

During the fall of 2019, the borough partnered with Dickinson College’s Center for Sustainability Education to conduct its emissions study, which measures greenhouse gas emission in the borough in 2016 and 2017.

“Greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O) are emitted by burning fossil fuels and other activities,” the study analysis said. “The gases accumulate in the atmosphere where they amplify the capacity of the atmosphere to absorb and retain thermal energy and cause the climate to warm and change in other ways.”

The analysis estimated emissions for five sectors the plan aims to address for the years of 2005 (the year the Pennsylvania Climate Action Plan used as a benchmark against which emission reductions are measured for the state, and also the year the borough has selected to serve as a benchmark) and 2017 (the most recent year at the time the study was conducted for which data was available to estimate emissions for Carlisle).

It also predicted the future of carbon emissions in the borough, including the potential result if no further actions to reduce emissions are taken.

Using the data from this study, the council passed a Climate Action Resolution committing the borough to reducing emissions 26% by 2025 and 80% by 2050, compared to 2005. The resolution required the borough to form a Climate Action Commission, tasked with creating the Climate Action Plan.

Deputy Mayor Brenda Landis, who has worked with the zoning team, said the committee spent three years writing this plan.

It will take longer to implement.

“There’s so much, this is such a multiyear project,” Hicks said. “This is going to go on for decades.”

It’s this longevity that fueled the Climate Action Commission’s shift to become an official committee.

Hicks said a commission is more temporary and isn’t something that’s “meant to hang around.”

“Typically, the switch to a committee sort of signifies its standing status, its enduring status,” Hicks said.

It’s this endurance that’ll be needed for the committee to reach its goals, targeting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions not just from municipal facilities, but the borough as a whole.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

