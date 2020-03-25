Clarke Forum to host livestream with Carlisle officials on COVID-19 response

Clarke Forum to host livestream with Carlisle officials on COVID-19 response

The Clarke Forum at Dickinson College will host a livestream Wednesday evening with Carlisle officials, who will talk about the borough's response to COVID-19.

The livestream will start at 7 p.m. and feature Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott, Councilman Sean Shultz, Borough Manager Susan Armstrong and Fire Chief Jeff Snyder.

To get to the livestream, click here: http://clarke.dickinson.edu/mayor-tim-scott-and-his-team-explain-how-carlisle-is-responding-to-the-pandemic/

The link will be live at 6:50 p.m. ahead of the livestream event.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News