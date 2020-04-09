Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff member tests positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle on Thursday announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Communications Department, the staff member was at home when symptoms developed. No residents have tested positive for the disease and Claremont said families and residents have been notified, according to the news release.

“We are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC, and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to provide the utmost protection for our staff and residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,” said Raymond Soto, administrator. “We continue to monitor all our residents for any symptoms and look for any signs of illness.”

The news release included a timeline of what the center said it has been doing to mitigate the spread of the virus: