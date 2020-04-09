Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle on Thursday announced that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the Cumberland County Communications Department, the staff member was at home when symptoms developed. No residents have tested positive for the disease and Claremont said families and residents have been notified, according to the news release.
“We are following the recommendations of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the CDC, and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services to provide the utmost protection for our staff and residents at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,” said Raymond Soto, administrator. “We continue to monitor all our residents for any symptoms and look for any signs of illness.”
The news release included a timeline of what the center said it has been doing to mitigate the spread of the virus:
- March 6, 2020: All families who were ill were asked not to visit their relatives at the facility.
- March 11, 2020: In accordance with CMS guidance released to nursing care facilities nationwide, Claremont discouraged visits to the facility until further notice.
- March 12, 2020: Visitation was restricted to the main entrance and all visitors were screened with a temperature check and COVID-19 exposure questions.
- March 13, 2020: The facility closed to visitors.
- March 14, 2020: All communal dining and all group activities were canceled; in addition our staff screened our residents and staff for fever and respiratory symptoms.
