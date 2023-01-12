Civic ceremony, luncheon included in local activities for upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Remember. Celebrate. Act.
The three words echo through the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee’s annual events on MLK Day, which include a church service and a civic ceremony.
As the nation prepares to recognize the federal holiday on Monday, the committee and other local organizations are putting the phrase to practice.
Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Carlisle and the Midstate:
Bethel AME Church’s 7th annual MLK Luncheon
Date: Saturday
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive in Carlisle
Cost: $20 per ticket, suggested additional $15 offering
Featured:
- Keynote Speaker: Myneca Ojo, former mayor of Hanover, lifelong activist for diversity
- Master of ceremonies: James Crummel, ABC27 Daybreak co-anchor
Need to Know:
- To purchase tickets contact Luncheon Chairperson Robin Bell at 717-995-6632 or pittzeta92@gmail.com
34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Church Service
Date: Sunday
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle
Featured:
- Keynote Speaker: Danielle Conway, dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law
- Music: The Music and Christian Arts Ministry Executive Board of the AME Church
Need to Know:
- Service in person and livestreamed with recorded version for later viewing
- Additional details and updates available on MLK Commemoration’s Facebook page
Civic Ceremony—Community Commemoration March
Date: Monday
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: From Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 409 N. West St. in Carlisle, to Penn State Dickinson Law, 150 S. College St. in Carlisle
Need to Know:
- Gathering time is 10:45 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
Civic Ceremony—Panel Discussion and Light Lunch
Date: Monday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: Penn State Dickinson Law’s Apfelbaum Auditorium, 150 S. College St. in Carlisle
Featured pioneers of the Carlisle MLK Commemoration:
- Rev. Melvin E. Wilson, former pastor of Bethel AME Church in Carlisle
- Attorney Byron F. Walker, Dickinson Law alumnus (1989)
“The Dream on Stage”—25th annual Production in the MLK Campus Play Series
Date: Jan. 21
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Mukund S. Kulkarni Theatre in the Student Enrichment Center at Penn State Harrisburg, 777 W Harrisburg Pike in Middletown
Presented by: Penn State Harrisburg, School of Humanities, American Studies Program and PenOwl Productions Theatre Company
Show Synopsis:
- Performance showcases excerpts from eight previous plays in the series
- Focus on uplifting stories of the African-American experience in the US with themes of surmounting oppression, rising above hatred, having hope and helping others
- Written by Dorothy E. King, founder of PenOwl Productions and retired assistant professor of sociology at Penn State Harrisburg with music by award winning musical director Grenoldo Frazier and lyrics by Dorothy King
Need to Know:
- Event is free and open to the public
- Seating
- For more information, call 717-948-6470 or email dzs640@psu.edu
