Civic ceremony, luncheon included in local activities for upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Remember. Celebrate. Act.

The three words echo through the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee’s annual events on MLK Day, which include a church service and a civic ceremony.

As the nation prepares to recognize the federal holiday on Monday, the committee and other local organizations are putting the phrase to practice.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Carlisle and the Midstate:

Bethel AME Church’s 7th annual MLK Luncheon

Date: Saturday

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Drive in Carlisle

Cost: $20 per ticket, suggested additional $15 offering

Featured:

Keynote Speaker: Myneca Ojo, former mayor of Hanover, lifelong activist for diversity

Master of ceremonies: James Crummel, ABC27 Daybreak co-anchor

Need to Know:

To purchase tickets contact Luncheon Chairperson Robin Bell at 717-995-6632 or pittzeta92@gmail.com

34th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Church Service

Date: Sunday

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: The Meeting House, 1155 Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle

Featured:

Keynote Speaker: Danielle Conway, dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law

Music: The Music and Christian Arts Ministry Executive Board of the AME Church

Need to Know:

Service in person and livestreamed with recorded version for later viewing

Additional details and updates available on MLK Commemoration’s Facebook page

Civic Ceremony—Community Commemoration March

Date: Monday

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: From Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 409 N. West St. in Carlisle, to Penn State Dickinson Law, 150 S. College St. in Carlisle

Need to Know:

Gathering time is 10:45 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church

Civic Ceremony—Panel Discussion and Light Lunch

Date: Monday

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: Penn State Dickinson Law’s Apfelbaum Auditorium, 150 S. College St. in Carlisle

Featured pioneers of the Carlisle MLK Commemoration:

Rev. Melvin E. Wilson, former pastor of Bethel AME Church in Carlisle

Attorney Byron F. Walker, Dickinson Law alumnus (1989)







“The Dream on Stage”—25th annual Production in the MLK Campus Play Series

Date: Jan. 21

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Mukund S. Kulkarni Theatre in the Student Enrichment Center at Penn State Harrisburg, 777 W Harrisburg Pike in Middletown

Presented by: Penn State Harrisburg, School of Humanities, American Studies Program and PenOwl Productions Theatre Company

Show Synopsis:

Performance showcases excerpts from eight previous plays in the series

Focus on uplifting stories of the African-American experience in the US with themes of surmounting oppression, rising above hatred, having hope and helping others

Written by Dorothy E. King, founder of PenOwl Productions and retired assistant professor of sociology at Penn State Harrisburg with music by award winning musical director Grenoldo Frazier and lyrics by Dorothy King

Need to Know:

Event is free and open to the public

Seating

For more information, call 717-948-6470 or email dzs640@psu.edu

Photos: 33rd Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration in Carlisle

Photos: Carlisle's 31st Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative March