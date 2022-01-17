Civic ceremony features Carlisle community members, honor's Martin Luther King Jr. Day

For some people, Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17 means a day off.

However, Rev. Sylvester Brown, Co-Chair of the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee, challenged members of the community to think of it as a day on, a day to remember, celebrate and pursue King’s dream.

The commemoration hosted a virtual civic ceremony that was posted to the Committee’s Facebook page Monday morning and remains available for the public to view. The ceremony, hosted by Brown, featured members of the community who spoke to different components of King’s “I have a dream” speech, including racism abolished, integration, equality and justice and unity and freedom.

Brown said each speaker answered the following question based on their own unique experiences: “As a participant in our commemoration, we trust that you are aligned with Rev. Dr. King’s ideals. What are you doing to advance these ideals and what are you doing to heal the worsening division in the United States?”

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz was the first to speak.

“Carlisle, like America, has clear inequities and divergent outcomes along racial lines in housing, education, wealth and income,” Shultz said. “The cold, objective numbers and studies bear this out. We cannot achieve our full potential or the full breadth of liberty while some are still bound by disadvantage.”

Shultz outlined ways that the Carlisle borough council has worked to do better, highlighting their creation of the Carlisle Truth and Reconciliation Commission last year.

“We cherish the innate value and beauty of each life and we will do the work and keep coming back to it until we can finally sing as one that we are all free at last,” Shultz said.

Maj. Gen. David Hill and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Flom of the United States Army War College spoke next.

“We are on course to fully recognize Dr. King’s Dream,” Flom said. “But it’s a challenging path, sure to include missteps as we try every day to become better versions of ourselves.”

Hill said that the mission of the War College is to educate the nation’s top military leaders and give them academic opportunities to share experiences. He explained that the founder of the U.S. Army War College, Elihu Root’s, had a vision to promote peace rather than war and tied that same pursuit of peace to racial equality.

“We believe in the power of communities to motivate change and the power of education to enable change for the better,” Hill said.

Hill and Flom were followed by Paula Bussard, School Board President of the Carlisle Area School District.

Bussard spoke of the quality education that King envisioned and expressed pride that the Carlisle Area School District partners with organizations including Hope Station, Victory Circle, the YMCA, the YWCA, the Bosler Memorial and Amelia Given libraries, Project SHARE, Community Cares, and more.

“These relationships are key to making sure the children in our area dream, grow and develop,” Bussard said.

The final speaker featured at the civic ceremony was Daija Berry, a former recipient of the MLK Scholarship award and current junior at West Chester University. Berry is also West Chester University’s NAACP President and she spoke of the need for political parties to join together.

“Both the Republican and Democratic parties must unite to eliminate poverty and ensure that all people are being treated the same, regardless of their race, gender, social background, religious or political beliefs,” Berry said.

The conclusion of the civic ceremony wrapped up the Carlisle Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Committee’s 33rd annual celebration, although videos from both the Sunday service and Monday’s civic ceremony remain on the committee’s Facebook for online viewing.

Even though the events are over, Brown said he hopes the community will remember the purpose of these services.

“The purpose of the event is to cause the community to reflect on Dr. King’s dream and unite in our commitment to achieve it through unity and love: facilitate equal opportunity for all, relieve the poor in view of our humanity, and be judged by the content of our character, not the color of our skin,” Brown said, adopting King’s words as a mission statement for what Brown hopes will become a “beloved community.”

