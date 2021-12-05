Christmas parade returns to downtown Carlisle

Santa and his parade returned to Carlisle on Saturday after a year of COVID-induced hiatus, a critical mission for Old Saint Nick if there ever was one.

“Santa’s schedule is very busy this year, but this is very important,” said Santa, who bears a striking resemblance to Create-A-Palooza owner Jim Griffith.

“My family’s been here for many years, and I get nostalgic about it,” he said. “And I am seeing a lot of cheerful people.”

Despite being relatively small, with about two dozen entries, the parade route along Hanover Street was packed shoulder-to-shoulder Saturday morning – a possible indicator of enthusiasm for the event after it was canceled last year.

“People deserve to see something,” said Mike Calaman, who drove his 1961 American LaFrance fire engine with a giant inflatable snowman mounted to the ladder racks. “Little kids love to see fire engines.”

A staple of many parades in the area, Calaman’s truck was originally owned by Union Fire Co. 1 in Carlisle before being transferred to Lewistown for training in the 1980s. Calaman and his wife, Jean, bought it 20 years ago and replaced the engine.

“Every year they’ve had it, we’ve done it,” Calaman said of the parade.

Also a big hit with the crowd was Boot, a calf from the Hawkins Farm, which was part of the manger scene float organized by Midway Gospel Tabernacle.

“She walks around with us great at the farm,” said Boot’s handler, Joann Deimler, and Boot did not seem to mind the public attention.

Although this was only their second year in the parade, Pastor Jason Turner and his wife, Tara, went all-in on their entry, complete with costumed congregants and a wooden manger built on top Hawkins Farm’s trailer.

“I think the origin of the holiday gets lost in the commercialization,” Jason said.

“We had fun that first year so we decided to do it again,” Tara said.

For Erin Wolfe Tadich and her husband Kurt, their parade entry was a hobby that has become a side business – their collection of vintage vehicles, including the VW bus they drove on Saturday, is now rented out for photo shoots under the name PA Party Wheels.

“This is our busiest season,” Erin said, as families book the vehicles as backdrops for Christmas card photos – and even as they waited in the staging area for the parade to start, children were piling into the decorated van to take pictures.

