Christian school in Carlisle utilizes former church building

Carlisle Christian Academy is located at 1412 Holly Pike in Carlisle. As of January, it's also located at 45 S. West. St. in the building that formerly housed Grace United Methodist Church.

The church building became vacant when Grace United moved to a newly constructed location on Spring Garden Street in Carlisle in 2020.

James Koser, Carlisle Christian administrator, said the school transitioned its secondary students, those in grades six through 12, to the South West Street Building in January while its elementary students remain at the main campus on Holly Pike.

The Sentinel reported in June that the South West Street building is owned by 3T Investors who agreed to purchase it under the condition of a zoning change. 3T Investors is a sister company of Tuckey Cos., which includes Tuckey Metal Fabricators, Tuckey Mechanical Services and Tuckey Restoration.

The zoning adjustment, approved at the Carlisle Borough Council's June 10 meeting, changed the property from a residential classification to a commercial district. Among other things, this means that the property could be pretty much re-used as is.

Matt Tuckey, a representative for 3T Investors, said the fact that no renovations were required made the relationship "beneficial for both parties."

"We made some cosmetic upgrades and performed general building maintenance, but there were no significant renovations needed," Tuckey said. "Since Grace United Methodist Church was using the building previously in a similar capacity, the space was functionally ready for a school."

Koser said Carlisle Christian Academy moved some students to the new location due to increased enrollment that resulted in a need for additional space. He said the school's enrollment is 174 students.

"CCA has explored many facility options," Koser said. "This particular location on South West Street was already designed with large classroom space that would accommodate the unique footprint required for a school."

Tuckey said that shortly after 3T Investors acquired the property, they became aware of the school's need for more space and arranged for it to utilize the building's gymnasium. The school has since been leasing portions of the property.

"From there, they were able to use some of the building for overflow classroom space," Tuckey said. "They began using portions of the property essentially as a satellite campus for their students."

Koser believes the new location will provide Carlisle Christian with an opportunity to expand its programming as well as grow enrollment. However, plans for using the location have not been finalized, and the school is evaluating options for the upcoming year, Koser said.

Tuckey said 3T Investors' long-term plans for the building are still being developed.

"We knew that if we could find practical and appropriate use for the space in the short-term, we would look to make that happen," Tuckey said. "We became aware of a need for space from CCA and we were positioned to help."

He said 3T Investors is holding long-term plans for the property with open minds, and will continue to evaluate the needs of Carlisle Christian Academy as well as available building space.

"A number of opportunities could unfold," Tuckey said. "We want to be good stewards of the space and use it in a way that creates a positive impact on its occupants and the surrounding community. We believe CCA is a fantastic first-step in pursuing that vision."

One of the concerns mentioned during a public hearing about rezoning the building was parking. Tuckey said parking challenges are not uncommon in a downtown environment.

"We have already been in discussion with the Carlisle Borough, Bosler Library and of course CCA regarding how we can be proactive in managing parking well," Tuckey said.

Koser said he's not aware of any parking issues during school hours, however the issue is something the academy will "be mindful" of as it continues to grow. He hopes that the school's operation from the new location will add "incredible value" to the community.

"One of our core values and something we seek to instill in our students is a love for serving," Koser said. "I believe being in downtown Carlisle will help us connect more with the community and allow us to discover new and exciting ways that our students can learn to serve others."

Tuckey said the inclusion of Carlisle Christian in the building will impact the community through its service.

"They have been around for 40 years and have deep relationships with many community organizations," Tuckey said. "The chance to physically be in the heart of the community was exciting to them. They want to be good neighbors. They have already established good relationships with the Bosler Library and it seems that is a great natural partnership. GUMC leveraged the location to have students do walking tours and other fun, educational downtown activities and we anticipate CCA will do the same."

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

