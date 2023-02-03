Downtown Carlisle is freezing this weekend whether the temperatures reflect it or not with the return of
Downtown Carlisle Association's Ice Art Fest.
With the event running from 4 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle residents and visitors will have the opportunity to peruse sculptures and explore local businesses.
Here's a look at some of the numbers playing into this year's
Ice Art Fest: 101
Total sculptures included in this year's event. This year featured a record number of sculptures at Carlisle's Ice Art Fest and it's the first time the event has included more than 100 statues.
Brantley Wickard, 6, of Mount Holly Springs, peers from behind the bars of the ice jail outside Abom & Kutulakis law firm. The sculpture was one of more than 50 placed around downtown Carlisle for the 2021 UPMC Ice Art Festival.
12.2%
Percent increase in the number of sculptures featured this year compared to 2022. Last year 90 sculptures were featured.
2017
The first year Carlisle hosted Ice Art Festival. This is the borough's seventh Ice Art Fest.
$325
Approximate cost to purchase a one-block sculpture according to the association's Main Street manager, Stacey Gould. Local businesses purchase the sculptures each year through
Ice Concepts in Hatfield. Single-block sculptures are carved from a 300-pound block of ice, the business said. 47 hours
Amount of time the sculptures will remain on display in Carlisle. Sculptures were revealed at 4 p.m. Friday and will be removed after 3 p.m. Monday
12 degrees
Lowest temperature anticipated from Friday to Sunday according to the
National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 8 degrees Friday night. 52 degrees
Highest temperature anticipated from Friday to Sunday according to the National Weather Service. The highest temperature Sunday is expected to be around 52 degrees.
5 to 6 months
Time needed for Downtown Carlisle Association to plan the event. This includes time to market the event and coordinate sculpture orders.
Photos: 2021 UPMC Ice Art Festival in Downtown Carlisle
The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday and runs through Sunday.
From left, U.S. Army War College student Shalva Dzindzibadze, left, his son, Vakho, daughter, Nita, and wife Tina, enjoy the first night of the fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival in downtown Carlisle in 2021.
The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday. Hosted by the LoveCarlisle/Downtown Carlisle Association, it features more than 50 ice sculptures, refreshments and activities. The festival runs through Sunday.
Jayden Nieves, 8, and Sofia Nieves, 7, of Carlisle, sit on the ice throne during the first night of the fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival.
The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday.
The fifth annual Ice Art Festival in downtown features more than 50 ice sculptures, refreshments and activities.
The “ice jail” outside law firm Abom & Kutulakis is a popular stop during the 5th annual UPMC Ice Art Festival. The three-day event, featuring ice sculptures and activities, kicked on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
The fifth annual Ice Art Festival drew many people looking for activities that are safe during the pandemic.
Addy Pagel, 9, peers through an ice sculpture during the first night of the fifth annual Ice Art Festival in downtown Carlisle.
The Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday and runs through Sunday.
The Ice Art Festival features fewer sculptures than in previous years.
The Ice Art Festival runs through Sunday in downtown Carlisle.
An Ice Art Festival attendee takes a photo of a sculpture in downtown Carlisle on Friday night.
An ice sculpture of the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg is displayed outside Miss Ruth's Time Bomb in Carlisle for the Ice Art Festival.
Brantley Wickard, 6, of Mount Holly Springs, peers from behind the bars of the ice jail outside Abom & Kutulakis law firm. The sculpture was one of more than 50 placed around downtown Carlisle for the 2021 UPMC Ice Art Festival.
The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival in downtown Carlisle is hosted by the LoveCarlisle/Downtown Carlisle Association.
The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday.
The Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday.
The fifth annual UPMC Ice Art Festival kicked off in downtown Carlisle Friday and runs through Sunday.
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel
