Downtown Carlisle is freezing this weekend whether the temperatures reflect it or not with the return of Downtown Carlisle Association's Ice Art Fest.

With the event running from 4 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle residents and visitors will have the opportunity to peruse sculptures and explore local businesses.

Here's a look at some of the numbers playing into this year's Ice Art Fest:

101

Total sculptures included in this year's event. This year featured a record number of sculptures at Carlisle's Ice Art Fest and it's the first time the event has included more than 100 statues.

12.2%

Percent increase in the number of sculptures featured this year compared to 2022. Last year 90 sculptures were featured.

2017

The first year Carlisle hosted Ice Art Festival. This is the borough's seventh Ice Art Fest.

$325

Approximate cost to purchase a one-block sculpture according to the association's Main Street manager, Stacey Gould. Local businesses purchase the sculptures each year through Ice Concepts in Hatfield. Single-block sculptures are carved from a 300-pound block of ice, the business said.

47 hours

Amount of time the sculptures will remain on display in Carlisle. Sculptures were revealed at 4 p.m. Friday and will be removed after 3 p.m. Monday

12 degrees

Lowest temperature anticipated from Friday to Sunday according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to dip to around 8 degrees Friday night.

52 degrees

Highest temperature anticipated from Friday to Sunday according to the National Weather Service. The highest temperature Sunday is expected to be around 52 degrees.

5 to 6 months

Time needed for Downtown Carlisle Association to plan the event. This includes time to market the event and coordinate sculpture orders.

