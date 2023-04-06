Spring chickens might not be out of the question for Carlisle residents who previously did not meet former borough chicken-keeping requirements.

The Carlisle Borough Council Wednesday approved an ordinance amending the borough code that could help make the program more accessible.

Under the ordinance, the previously required annual permit is revoked and people who renewed their permit in 2022 will be refunded. Borough-issued zoning permits will still be required for the coop or shelter prior to placing chickens in the structure.

Another change is a reduction of the mandatory separation distance between a coop and any residential structure. The borough previously required a 60-foot minimum separation; the new ordinance reduces that to 30 feet.

Jared Woolston, director of sustainable community and economic planning, said at the borough's March 1 workshop meeting that he looked into separation distance requirements in other communities and found two: Ephrata at 25 feet and State College at 30 feet.

"Staff really can’t judge whether or not a 30-foot setback or a 60-foot setback are really going to have a measurable impact on disease control or nuisance mitigation, but as staff you still want to acknowledge that community had some sense of protection through a setback and also acknowledge that other communities had adopted setbacks,” he said.

Borough staff members can also address any nuisance issues that arise with the reduced separation distance, Woolston said.

The borough also previously required a 5,000-square-foot minimum lot size for chicken keepers, which was removed in the new ordinance.

“If we get rid of that (minimum lot size) and we keep separation distance, we really haven’t taken anything away from the program in terms of the presumed protection that you get from minimum separation distance,” Woolston said in March.

The ordinance also revised the standard for coop and run siting to dictate that chicken coops and shelters are considered accessory structures and will not be permitted in any lot's front yard.

Borough code maintains that residents may keep up to four hens and no roosters in a coop or shelter that is fully enclosed with wire mesh; Carlisle does not allow free ranging chickens.