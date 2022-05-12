Changes to offset intersection in Carlisle may be in the works

The intersection at Kerrs Avenue, East Penn Street and North Bedford Street in Carlisle conjoins three one-way streets and several lanes of travel.

Furthermore, according to Public Works Director Mark Malarich, the intersection is offset — meaning the lanes don't flow evenly into the intersection.

However, after discussions among the Carlisle Borough Council in recent years, adjustments to improve the intersection could be on the way.

Malarich gave an update on the potential project at the council's May 4 meeting.

"Essentially what we have is north of that intersection it’s one lane of travel (on North Bedford Street) and then it converts over to two lanes of travel South of Penn and the intersection is offset," he said.

Malarich said that in the past there have been issues where cars parked south of the intersection have been clipped as drivers navigate the lane shift.

"The proposal…is to do some modification to the intersection where the roadway is narrowed and channelized to provide for a more clear path of travel," Malarich said.

He said that North Bedford Street south of Penn Street would be narrowed to only one lane of travel.

This project involves incorporating extensions of the curb to provide for that channelization. Malarich also said narrowing the road surface would help slow traffic and give pedestrians a shorter distance to walk. The reduced amount of pavement would also reduce stormwater, he said.

Malarich said the council included funds in the borough's 2022 budget to improve the intersection, specifically in the areas of stormwater and traffic. The budget states that the borough anticipates the use of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to "address stormwater and safety issues in the northeast quadrant of the borough that is envisioned to include stormwater management enhancements and realignment of the intersection of Penn Street, Kerrs Avenue and North Bedford Street."

During the meeting, council didn't officially vote on or approve the project, but instead gave Malarich the green light to proceed with looking into it. Moving forward, Malarich said the proposal is to contract with an engineering firm and do public outreach in the neighborhood to gather input from neighbors about whether or not they feel the project is worthwhile.

"If council sees that this is an appropriate thing, then we could present to you at an upcoming meeting with a proposal for contracting…and eventually with the design," Malarich said at the meeting.

He explained that if the project is completed, it would not eliminate the potential for a bike lane, and the only option it would preclude would be converting Bedford Street into a two-way roadway.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

