Chambersburg firefighter suffers injuries after vehicle drove through incident scene, struck, dragged fire hose

A firefighter suffered leg and arm injuries after a motorist failed to obey traffic safety indicators and drove through the scene of an incident Tuesday morning outside the New Chambersburg Family Diner at 1110 Lincoln Way East, the Chambersburg Fire Department said in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle struck a fire hose, which became stuck under the car, and dragged the hose up the street. The firefighter, who was not identified, was caught in the hose and thrown to the ground when the hose hit a fire engine's tire and stopped suddenly, the release said.

The firefighter reported being struck by the hose over the radio at 7:23 a.m. and an ambulance on the scene treated the firefighter, who was transported to a hospital. The firefighter was treated and released around 10 a.m., according to the release.

The Chambersburg Fire Department, Penn State Basic Life Support Ambulance and Chambersburg Police Department initially responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. for an inside investigation of an odor of something burning. They cleared the scene by 8 a.m. after an investigation proved no findings of an odor, fire or smoke, the Chambersburg Fire Department said.

The department reminded motorists to slow down when approaching an emergency vehicle, evaluate what's happening and proceed with caution as the initial moments of an incident can create a "chaotic scene."

"At no point should fire hose ever be driven over, unless you have explicit permission from the crews on scene," the release said. "Driving over a fire hose can cause damage to the hose that is vital in providing the necessary water to the firefighters on the scene. More importantly, driving over fire hose can cause the hose to be caught under the vehicle and create a tripping or clamping situation to a firefighter or firefighters which could be deadly. This is completely unacceptable and is against the law."

The department also encouraged drivers not to navigate through an incident scene and to be aware of their surroundings.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

