Carlisle's West South Street lights up on Christmas Day

Nearly half a mile of West South Street in Carlisle will be lit by luminaries Christmas Day.

Luminaries will line the 400-700 blocks of West South Street starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Usually, the luminaries are out on Christmas Eve, but the weather forecast pushed the annual lighting to Christmas Day.

Mona Steele, a resident of the 700 block, said she hopes the traditional event will bring people hope in a difficult year simply because it is such a normal thing to do.

The tradition had faded away at some point, but Steele said the idea of bringing it back came up at a Christmas party about six years ago. She’s been organizing it ever since.

Steele said the idea to extend the lighting beyond her block came to her while she was taking flyers to her neighbors about the event. She found volunteers to take care of the 400, 500 and 600 blocks and has since heard from people on some side streets who plan to put out luminaries as well.

“I am hoping next year it will really catch on,” she said.

Steele said she thought it was important to light the luminaria and to reach out to others this year.