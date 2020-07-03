You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carlisle's virtual July 4th celebration includes patriotic music, reenactments
alert

Carlisle's virtual July 4th celebration includes patriotic music, reenactments

{{featured_button_text}}
Stars Burst Over Carlisle 2019

Fireworks light up the sky during the Stars Burst Over Carlisle in 2019.

 Sentinel file

Like so much of 2020, Stars Burst Over Carlisle isn't going to be the same.

Since 1979, the show has brought area residents the largest fireworks display west of the Susquehanna River, according to a news release announcing details of the event. This year instead of the sky being the stage, television screens will be the new focus of the community’s Fourth of July celebration.

"Our lives are changing as a result of the pandemic, calls for racial justice and a possible economic downturn,” said Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. “Because of those challenges, this year's Fourth of July celebration is going to look a little different.”

"Stars Burst Over Carlisle 2020" was written and produced by Kirk R. Wilson with design, video and editing by Craig Hockinson.

Music: Fourth of July celebrations smaller or held online

The program will include visual fireworks. In addition, patriotic music will be provided by St. Paul’s Brass. Members of the ensemble are Byron Mikesell, trumpet; Vanessa Shenk, trumpet; Rich Sterner, horn; Bob Yinger, trombone and Don Wagner, tuba.

Historic Carlisle, Inc. members will portray Carlisle’s colonial leaders, including Patrick Beaton, as General Armstrong, Courtney Cauthon as Molly Pitcher, Larry Foote as James Wilson, Doug Herschel as Chief Justice Gibson and John Lyter as Major John Andre.

“So, you think you know Carlisle’s early history,” Wilson said. “Did you know the honorable James Wilson had serious money problems? Or British spy Major John Andre, while incarcerated in Carlisle, was free to travel six miles outside the town’s limits while facing the growing hatred of many local residents?”

Fireworks are booming before July 4, but why the ruckus?

The program also includes Lorelei Cauthon, Piper Cauthon, Cassidy Dillon, Saphira Garcia and Rylie Ginter saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Others who make the production possible are the Cumberland County Historical Society and the US Army “Old Guard” Fire & Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Army Infantry Regiment.

The production can be viewed at www.carlislepa.org or www.cumberlandvalleytv.com beginning July 4.

“Change is going to be a part of all our lives moving forward,” Scott said. “But one thing that hasn't changed is the sense of community here in the Carlisle region.”

Scott recognized Hockinson and Southeast Media Productions for stepping up and putting together a "fun, interesting and educational production" that he says will make this year's Independence Day memorable.

“I'm excited for our residents to experience it,” Scott said.

Carlisle to host virtual July 4 celebration, drops fireworks display

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Fireworks safety

With Carlisle's professional show, "Stars Burst Over Carlisle" cancelled in favor of a virtual celebration this year, the borough reminded residents via social media posts that fireworks are not safe and cause thousands of injuries each year.

In recent posts to social media, the borough reminded residents that though Class C fireworks may be purchased, there are many restrictions

Fireworks:

  • Cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present. This eliminates almost all areas of the borough.
  • Cannot be ignited or discharged on a public or private property without the express permission of the property owner.
  • Cannot be discharged toward or within a motor vehicle or building.
  • Cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

The borough also said asked that residents give as accurate a location as possible to the police when reporting fireworks being set off illegally.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News