Carlisle's virtual July 4th celebration includes patriotic music, reenactments

Like so much of 2020, Stars Burst Over Carlisle isn't going to be the same.

Since 1979, the show has brought area residents the largest fireworks display west of the Susquehanna River, according to a news release announcing details of the event. This year instead of the sky being the stage, television screens will be the new focus of the community’s Fourth of July celebration.

"Our lives are changing as a result of the pandemic, calls for racial justice and a possible economic downturn,” said Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. “Because of those challenges, this year's Fourth of July celebration is going to look a little different.”

"Stars Burst Over Carlisle 2020" was written and produced by Kirk R. Wilson with design, video and editing by Craig Hockinson.

The program will include visual fireworks. In addition, patriotic music will be provided by St. Paul’s Brass. Members of the ensemble are Byron Mikesell, trumpet; Vanessa Shenk, trumpet; Rich Sterner, horn; Bob Yinger, trombone and Don Wagner, tuba.

Historic Carlisle, Inc. members will portray Carlisle’s colonial leaders, including Patrick Beaton, as General Armstrong, Courtney Cauthon as Molly Pitcher, Larry Foote as James Wilson, Doug Herschel as Chief Justice Gibson and John Lyter as Major John Andre.