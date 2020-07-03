Carlisle's virtual July 4th celebration includes patriotic music, reenactments

Like so much of 2020, Stars Burst Over Carlisle isn't going to be the same.
Since 1979, the show has brought area residents the largest fireworks display west of the Susquehanna River, according to a news release announcing details of the event. This year instead of the sky being the stage, television screens will be the new focus of the community’s Fourth of July celebration.
"Our lives are changing as a result of the pandemic, calls for racial justice and a possible economic downturn,” said Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. “Because of those challenges, this year's Fourth of July celebration is going to look a little different.”
"Stars Burst Over Carlisle 2020" was written and produced by Kirk R. Wilson with design, video and editing by Craig Hockinson.
The program will include visual fireworks. In addition, patriotic music will be provided by St. Paul’s Brass. Members of the ensemble are Byron Mikesell, trumpet; Vanessa Shenk, trumpet; Rich Sterner, horn; Bob Yinger, trombone and Don Wagner, tuba.
Historic Carlisle, Inc. members will portray Carlisle’s colonial leaders, including Patrick Beaton, as General Armstrong, Courtney Cauthon as Molly Pitcher, Larry Foote as James Wilson, Doug Herschel as Chief Justice Gibson and John Lyter as Major John Andre.
“So, you think you know Carlisle’s early history,” Wilson said. “Did you know the honorable James Wilson had serious money problems? Or British spy Major John Andre, while incarcerated in Carlisle, was free to travel six miles outside the town’s limits while facing the growing hatred of many local residents?”
The program also includes Lorelei Cauthon, Piper Cauthon, Cassidy Dillon, Saphira Garcia and Rylie Ginter saying the Pledge of Allegiance. Others who make the production possible are the Cumberland County Historical Society and the US Army “Old Guard” Fire & Drum Corps, 3rd U.S. Army Infantry Regiment.
The production can be viewed at www.carlislepa.org or www.cumberlandvalleytv.com beginning July 4.
“Change is going to be a part of all our lives moving forward,” Scott said. “But one thing that hasn't changed is the sense of community here in the Carlisle region.”
Scott recognized Hockinson and Southeast Media Productions for stepping up and putting together a "fun, interesting and educational production" that he says will make this year's Independence Day memorable.
“I'm excited for our residents to experience it,” Scott said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
