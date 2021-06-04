Carlisle's Truth & Reconciliation Commission elects chairs, sets second meeting

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz had not realized the significance of the date for the first meeting of Carlisle’s new Truth & Reconciliation Commission.

It was May 25, one year after George Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

“It shouldn’t take nine minutes and 29 seconds on a man’s neck to be the reason that we press forward with social change. Four hundred years should have been enough,” he said. “If from that moment one year ago, we can make change here in Carlisle, then that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

At that meeting, the commission elected TaWanda Stallworth as its temporary chair and Emily Kelahan as the temporary vice chair before beginning initial work on its by-laws and mission statement.

Other committee members include Raff Donelson, Kendall Isaac, Tristin Milazzo, Andrew Razanauskas and Dorene Wilbur.

The commission will hold its second meeting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Those wishing to attend should contact the borough at jstone@carlislepa.org to register.