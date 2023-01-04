Carlisle's Truth and Reconciliation Commission expires, presents recommendations to council

With the turn of the New Year came the expiration of the Carlisle Borough's Truth and Reconciliation Commission and a look at possibilities for the future.

Born out of a town hall meeting in January 2021, the commission was tasked with investigating systemic racism within the borough and recommending actions to aid in the promotion of equity and racial justice, the borough said. A resolution brought the commission to life in the months that followed with an end date of Dec. 31, 2022.

Following the formal expiration of the commission, commissioners presented recommendations to the Carlisle Borough Council during Wednesday night's workshop meeting.

The report is broken down into seven main themes: Law Enforcement, Arts & Public Education, Housing & Neighborhood Vibrancy, Public Health, Business & Commerce, Indigenous Relations and Future of this Work.

One of the recommendations commissioners made is to establish a standing committee to continue work.

"Obviously it’s not the end of the work, this is a first, maybe we can say sort of a second step if we include the initial town hall, and that there’s going to be an evolving process over time," Mayor Sean Shultz said. "So this is an initial report, that [a] committee may come up with additional recommendations down the line … or another role on staff may come up with additional recommendations, so it’s going to be continuous work."

He said the council may decide to tweak the recommendations or accept certain recommendations and not others.

Shultz said the recommendations would be taken into consideration and suggested a discussion at the council's workshop meeting Feb. 1 with possible action to be taken as soon as the its Feb. 9 meeting.