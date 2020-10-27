Carlisle's Toys for Tots prepares for Christmas season with COVID in mind

COVID-19 won’t stop Toys for Tots from making sure area children have Christmas presents this year. It will only change the way parents apply for assistance and pick up gifts.

Bruce O’Connell, coordinator for Toys for Tots in Carlisle, said clients this season are applying through the website instead of in person as they had in the past.

“They make the application online. They give us all the particulars,” he said. “We fill those orders to the best of our ability.”

Registrations for this year are still being taken at carlisle-pa.toysfortots.org.

O’Connell said applications for this year opened Oct. 1 and as of the end of last week, they had more than 800 children in the system.

“The applications are flowing in like crazy every day,” he said.

Pick-up will also look different. In the past, Toys for Tots had a single distribution day that was usually held on the last Saturday before Christmas. This year, the organization will hold distributions on four Saturdays leading up to the holiday with the first one coming noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 7.