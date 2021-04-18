Carlisle's Summerfair canceled for 2021, fireworks still being planned

Summerfair, Carlisle’s annual celebration centered around the Independence Day holiday has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers hope to put together smaller events later in the summer and fall for the community.
“We were trying to delay a decision as long as possible,” said David Dukes, chairman of the Summerfair board. “We were hopeful that things would calm down, but they didn’t.”
The first Summerfair took place in 1978 as a multi-day festival that allowed families to celebrate the Fourth of July locally rather than travel in an age of recession and high gas prices.
Until last year, the event had never been canceled outright, although it has fought the weather and low funding during its history.
Dukes said the board made a “tough decision” based on the guidance available in March that limited the number of people permitted at events. Creating social distancing for some of the more popular events, like the opening Cheap Sneakers concert and the Harrisburg Symphony concert, which typically draw hundreds of attendees, would have been a challenge with a limited number of board members to organize it.
In 2019, for example, some 400 children went through the registration lines and participated in games during the Cheap Sneakers concert. Dukes said a lot of discussion went into working out ways to organize the games safely, but it was “quite the undertaking.”
The decision to cancel was also affected by Dickinson College, which, as of now, is not allowing visitors on campus, Dukes said. The campus is traditionally the site of the concerts, as well as the mini-festival and other events.
Dukes said the Summerfair board meets regularly to brainstorm ideas for smaller events in June, July and August to bring the community together. The events could include a scavenger hunt or volunteer opportunities, including a back to school event with an opportunity to make donations of supplies to local schools.
When last year’s event was canceled, the board returned sponsorship funding to those who requested it.
“It hurt us a little bit. It makes us think about how we can still provide games, and if there’s items we might need to scale back or tweak the schedule,” he said.
Now, the board is at the drawing board for not only the smaller 2021 events, but also for the full 2022 Summerfair event.
“We will be sending out sponsorship letters again to our loyal sponsors for next year,” he said.
Carlisle’s annual fireworks display, Stars Burst Over Carlisle, is not a part of Summerfair though it is held during the same week. Mayor Tim Scott said that he is working with Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz on a plan to hold the event, but no details are available yet.
“We'd like to have a show but it will come down to funding. We're open to suggestions and community support,” he said.
Scott added that anyone interested in helping can send an email to tscptt@carlislepa.org or call 717-240-6915.
Photos: 2019 Summerfair Anything Floats
Photos: 2019 Summerfair Anything Floats
Anything Floats 23
Anything Floats 1
Anything Floats 2
Anything Floats 3
Anything Floats 4
Anything Floats 5
Anything Floats 6
Anything Floats 7
Anything Floats 8
Anything Floats 9
Anything Floats 10
Anything Floats 11
Anything Floats 12
Anything Floats 14
Anything Floats 15
Anything Floats 16
Anything Floats 17
Anything Floats 18
Anything Floats 19
Anything Floats 20
Anything Floats 21
Anything Floats 22
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.