Carlisle's Summerfair canceled for 2021, fireworks still being planned

The decision to cancel was also affected by Dickinson College, which, as of now, is not allowing visitors on campus, Dukes said. The campus is traditionally the site of the concerts, as well as the mini-festival and other events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dukes said the Summerfair board meets regularly to brainstorm ideas for smaller events in June, July and August to bring the community together. The events could include a scavenger hunt or volunteer opportunities, including a back to school event with an opportunity to make donations of supplies to local schools.

When last year’s event was canceled, the board returned sponsorship funding to those who requested it.

“It hurt us a little bit. It makes us think about how we can still provide games, and if there’s items we might need to scale back or tweak the schedule,” he said.

Now, the board is at the drawing board for not only the smaller 2021 events, but also for the full 2022 Summerfair event.

“We will be sending out sponsorship letters again to our loyal sponsors for next year,” he said.