Carlisle's Soulful Sistas find community in weekly walks

“We understood exactly why she looked at six Black women walking and asked if we were there to cause trouble,” Perry said.

Wilbur said they spoke to her with respect, but the incident evoked questions.

“The question that I posed then and continue to pose now is this: Why is it that when one person of color commits a crime that becomes a reflection on our entire race? When a white person commits a crime, they must be from a broken family or drugs? How is it right and just and fair that we — Black men and Black women — carry the burden for all of society’s ills and get none of the credit for being our beautiful, black, educated selves?” Wilbur said.

Wilbur left the woman with advice that extends beyond a single encounter.

“The next time you see beautiful Black women enjoying themselves, just say hello. Stop judging us,” she said.

Most often, though, the walk is a time for the women to relax. They can talk in the shorthand lingo that comes from the shared Black experience and let down their guard a little.

“Our human experience bonds us just as much as our black experience, and that, and the comfort with which we can speak about those experiences, makes this much more than a walk,” Wilbur said.