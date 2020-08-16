Carlisle's Soulful Sistas find community in weekly walks

Watches synced. Shoes laced. Masks on.
With those boxes checked, the Soulful Sistas step out on another weekly four-mile walk. Good luck keeping up — with the conversation or the pace.
The group came together during the isolation of the shutdown orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Motivated by a desire to build community with other Black women while working on being healthy, Dorene Wilbur set up a local GirlTrek group.
“During the times of rallies in Carlisle and the nation, during the times of the deaths of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor and Sandra Bland and others, we were able to talk and bond and express ourselves in our shared culture and grief,” she said.
GirlTrek, the nonprofit with which they’ve partnered, is the largest health movement and nonprofit organization for Black women and girls in the country, according to its website. The organization encourages women to invest in self-care through daily walking.
In doing so, GirlTrek says it hopes to reverse an ongoing health crisis among Black women. Statistics from its website tell the story. Two out of three Black women get little or no exercise, 53% are morbidly obese and some 137 Black women die each day from heart disease.
The program is working for its participants. GirlTrek said on its website that 79% of its members tried new activities and 60% improved eating habits. Two out of three participants saw improvements in pre-existing conditions and 64% lost weight.
It was a match for what Wilbur wanted to do, so she put out a question on Facebook to see who, if anyone, wanted to join her.
“I responded right away,” said Safronia Perry. “She had talked to me about it before she put it on Facebook. I needed to get out and exercise and this was a perfect way for me to do that and make a few more friends.”
There are now 20 women in the Soulful Sistas Walking group on Facebook and there are consistently 8-9 members who walk with the group weekly.
They started off with a four-mile walk on the first night and have kept up the pace ever since. Each week, a different member of the group picks a spot around town to explore during their walk. One day it might be the trail around the fields at Dickinson Park, another it’s the combined Army Heritage Trail and path around the Carlisle Barracks golf course.
While it’s been a positive experience in general, the women did have one encounter that left them angry and hurt, Wilbur said.
She said they were “having fellowship, wearing masks and clearly exercising” when an unmasked elderly woman with a walker stopped them, asking if they were out to cause trouble. When Perry asked her why she would ask that question, the woman mentioned an earlier shooting on the other side of town.
“We understood exactly why she looked at six Black women walking and asked if we were there to cause trouble,” Perry said.
Wilbur said they spoke to her with respect, but the incident evoked questions.
“The question that I posed then and continue to pose now is this: Why is it that when one person of color commits a crime that becomes a reflection on our entire race? When a white person commits a crime, they must be from a broken family or drugs? How is it right and just and fair that we — Black men and Black women — carry the burden for all of society’s ills and get none of the credit for being our beautiful, black, educated selves?” Wilbur said.
Wilbur left the woman with advice that extends beyond a single encounter.
“The next time you see beautiful Black women enjoying themselves, just say hello. Stop judging us,” she said.
Most often, though, the walk is a time for the women to relax. They can talk in the shorthand lingo that comes from the shared Black experience and let down their guard a little.
“Our human experience bonds us just as much as our black experience, and that, and the comfort with which we can speak about those experiences, makes this much more than a walk,” Wilbur said.
The women have been taking their weekly Thursday evening walks for about six weeks now and they wouldn’t miss it for the world. The group includes teachers, a nonprofit director, an Air Force service woman, women who work in health care, mothers and daughters.
To a woman, the group said the fellowship among group members has been a significant part of the experience. Surprisingly, aside from a mother-daughter-granddaughter trio, the women didn’t know each other all that well before starting their walking venture.
They’ve found out so much more since then. Three have had cancer. Several have children. All love to laugh.
“We look forward to the exercise, laughter, discussions and fellowship. It feeds our souls,” Wilbur said.
