Carlisle's Pride Week canceled due to coronavirus

Carlisle Pride Week, originally scheduled for mid-June, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just too soon to risk it,” said Chris Kapp, Carlisle Pride Week founder, in a news release. “We have to think responsibly and do our part to keep our community safe. We can’t, in good conscience, throw a weeklong festival full of large gatherings when, with only a little over a month and a half to go, we are under stay-at-home orders with social distancing firmly in place. It wouldn’t be wise, or ethical. So we will take a pause for this year, and look forward to Pride Week 2021.”
Carlisle's first pride week was held last year after initial plans for a small event quickly expanded into nine days of activities.
The newly formed Carlisle Pride Week Planning Committee, comprised of more than a dozen people, was planning a 10-day festival when planning sessions held at Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb were derailed by COVID-19’s arrival.
Organizers encourage members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to fly pride flags and decorate with rainbows for the month of June, and to join Carlisle’s online Pride group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/CarlislePA.LGBTQIA/.
“Last year’s Pride Week was such an incredible experience of shared community,” said Kapp. “There will come a time when we’ll celebrate together again. Until we do, stay home, stay safe, stay proud, Carlisle.”
