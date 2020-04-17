Carlisle's Pride Week canceled due to coronavirus
alert top story

Carlisle's Pride Week canceled due to coronavirus

Pride logo
Tammie Gitt

Carlisle Pride Week, originally scheduled for mid-June, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just too soon to risk it,” said Chris Kapp, Carlisle Pride Week founder, in a news release. “We have to think responsibly and do our part to keep our community safe. We can’t, in good conscience, throw a weeklong festival full of large gatherings when, with only a little over a month and a half to go, we are under stay-at-home orders with social distancing firmly in place. It wouldn’t be wise, or ethical. So we will take a pause for this year, and look forward to Pride Week 2021.”

Carlisle's first pride week was held last year after initial plans for a small event quickly expanded into nine days of activities.

The newly formed Carlisle Pride Week Planning Committee, comprised of more than a dozen people, was planning a 10-day festival when planning sessions held at Miss Ruth’s Time Bomb were derailed by COVID-19’s arrival.

Organizers encourage members of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies to fly pride flags and decorate with rainbows for the month of June, and to join Carlisle’s online Pride group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/CarlislePA.LGBTQIA/.

“Last year’s Pride Week was such an incredible experience of shared community,” said Kapp. “There will come a time when we’ll celebrate together again. Until we do, stay home, stay safe, stay proud, Carlisle.”

Collection: Updated coronavirus coverage for Cumberland County and Pennsylvania

An updated compilation of Sentinel and Cumberlink coverage of coronavirus issues in Pennsylvania and Cumberland County.

+2
All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home
Politics
breaking top story

All of Pennsylvania now under orders to stay home

  • Michael Rubinkam Associated Press

With coronavirus infections continuing to rise dramatically in the state, with nearly 1,000 new confirmed cases reported Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called a statewide quarantine "the most prudent option."

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News