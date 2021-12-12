Carlisle's Marine Corps League distributes Toys for Tots gifts to more families this year

There may be new volunteers every week, but the men and women of the Lewis B. Puller Jr. Detachment #524 of the Marine Corps League in Carlisle have their annual Toys for Tots distribution nearly down to a science.
The organization scheduled three distribution days this year in Carlisle — one took place Saturday with the last one taking place Saturday, Dec. 18. For each distribution, they have the gifts bagged, tagged and ready to be transported via grocery carts to waiting trunks of a long line of cars outside the building where they're housed off 101 Noble Boulevard in Carlisle. With retired Marines helping to direct volunteers and smoothing out issues with Toys for Tots application numbers, the operation works like clockwork, even as it grows to new heights.
This year, the local detachment helped take on the duty of including Shippensburg residents after the Chambersburg organization was unable to provide a Toys for Tots service this year. The group also made more effort to include Perry County residents, who had their own toy distribution separate from the central location in Carlisle.
"Perry County was always in our territory, but we didn't put much attention to them as we should have," said Bruce O'Connell, who has led the local Toys for Tots effort for years and will hand off the duties to Bob Kessler next year. "We flooded Perry County with boxes and got a good response. Last year we only had 93 or 96 families. It's at least double that, maybe more this year."
O'Connell estimates that they had about 650 families apply last year, and this year applications numbered more than a thousand.
Even with the increase in the number of families seeking help, donations have managed to keep up, whether as monetary donations that can be used to buy gifts for overlooked age ranges or as toy donations that had Kessler emptying a full drop-off box every day after Thanksgiving.
"I always say that the people in our county are probably the most generous people you'll ever meet, whether that be in monetary donations or toy donations," O'Connell said. "Bob was emptying that box out like crazy."
The drop-off box, which was installed and opened to the public this year, has been a help in collecting donations outside of the boxes found in retail stores and other businesses, and organizers credit Chapel Pointe with housing their detachment in a building that can handle the number of donations it receives.
Even with its significantly higher square footage than the detachment's previous locations, Samantha Leonard said they're still pushing space needs when it comes time for distribution each year.
Leonard is part of a vital pair with her mother, Lynn Elwell, who keep the effort running smoothly each year. Their family has been involved with Toys for Tots since the late '70s all over the country. Elwell said she remembers big operations like those out of Pittsburgh and smaller operations that were run out of a military hangar or her own basement. It may have started as a way for her to spend more time with her husband, but Toys for Tots has taken up a special place in her life, one that she shares with her daughter.
"I primarily care about three things: veterans, animals and kids," Leonard said with a laugh while furiously going through applications before the first Carlisle distribution day. "This is pretty much like shopping for 5,000 kids."
Organizers and volunteers will spend this coming week getting all the gifts ready for the last distribution, but any leftover gifts or extra gifts donated during this time will be ready to get a jump-start on next year's service.
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason