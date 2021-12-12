Carlisle's Marine Corps League distributes Toys for Tots gifts to more families this year

Detailed operations of Toys for Tots

It shouldn't have been as surprising as it was, but the sheer scale of the Toys for Tots work from the Marine Corps League Lewis B. Puller Jr. Detachment #524 is a sight to behold — even if it elicits a scare or two from its members.

With the help of a building owned by Chapel Pointe, the detachment has its largest facility yet in Carlisle to help house every type of imaginable toy that gets donated for the annual holiday season of gift-giving to those in need. Rooms and shelves are cordoned off based on the age and sex of the child, as well as by popular types of toys.

The organized layout does mean there is a room of dolls and a room of stuffed animals, some of which are vocal about not appreciating the dark and can give someone a fright if they're not expecting the sudden cry.

That last note is a favorite go-to "horror" story for detachment commandant Rick Adams whose jolly personality befits his side hobby of donning a white beard and red suit. And it is the dedication of Adams, the Marines and volunteers that keep this operation going and growing year after year.