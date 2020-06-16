Carlisle's Juneteenth celebration to be held virtually

As advocates push for police reform in the wake of deaths of black residents across the country, Safronia Perry has also noticed a general interest in learning more — learning about the black community and segments of America's history that wasn't taught in school.
For Perry, the executive director of Hope Station, Juneteenth, the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery, would have been the perfect way to introduce new people to the holiday and the history of slavery in this country.
And though this will be the 25th year Carlisle will mark the holiday — which is in its 155th year nationally — Juneteenth will have to be held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
"It's been difficult," Perry said of having to move the celebration online. "The good thing about the celebration was that it was in June. You'd have more kids playing outside, more food vendors. You'd get networking opportunities."
As much of a celebration as it is of black history in America, Perry said it was also a way to introduce people to black business owners in the community.
And though organizers of other summer events have opted to cancel them in the wake of COVID-19, Perry and others at Hope Station didn't want to see Juneteenth fall to the same fate.
"We had a choice, but we wanted to still have it," said Perry, adding that Carlisle's celebration is the only one in the region.
Though organizers had initially planned something far bigger for the 25th year in Carlisle, Perry said this year's Juneteenth celebration will be a Facebook live event Saturday starting at 1 p.m. on the Hope Station Facebook page.
The virtual event will include entertainment, a scholarship giveaway to incoming Dickinson College student Taytum Robinson-Covert, a virtual book reading featuring a librarian from Bosler Memorial Library and essay readings from students.
The virtual celebration starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Perry said she hopes plenty of children will log on for the book reading, as well as plenty of other residents to learn more about Juneteenth and the Carlisle community.
For those who wish to participate more in the celebration, on Juneteenth itself, Friday, Perry and others welcome volunteers to come to Lincoln Cemetery at 6:30 p.m. to help hang up name tags for those buried at the cemetery.
It's just one more way Perry hopes current Black Lives Matter advocates and allies will take the opportunity to learn about black history.
"Not that many know about Juneteenth," she said. "People need to know what happened. We're not taught a lot of our history. It's omitted or not taught to us."
Perry said she'd like Juneteenth to be considered a national holiday, not just a commemorative holiday like it is in Pennsylvania, though she's encouraged that more people are becoming interested in learning about it.
"In this day, in this time, more people want to be more aware and want to learn," she said. "This is an important time for us."
Email Naomi Creason at ncreason@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @SentinelCreason
