Carlisle's Juneteenth celebration to be held virtually

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As advocates push for police reform in the wake of deaths of black residents across the country, Safronia Perry has also noticed a general interest in learning more — learning about the black community and segments of America's history that wasn't taught in school.

For Perry, the executive director of Hope Station, Juneteenth, the oldest commemoration of the ending of slavery, would have been the perfect way to introduce new people to the holiday and the history of slavery in this country.

And though this will be the 25th year Carlisle will mark the holiday — which is in its 155th year nationally — Juneteenth will have to be held virtually due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

"It's been difficult," Perry said of having to move the celebration online. "The good thing about the celebration was that it was in June. You'd have more kids playing outside, more food vendors. You'd get networking opportunities."

As much of a celebration as it is of black history in America, Perry said it was also a way to introduce people to black business owners in the community.

And though organizers of other summer events have opted to cancel them in the wake of COVID-19, Perry and others at Hope Station didn't want to see Juneteenth fall to the same fate.