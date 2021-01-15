Carlisle's Ice Art Fest returns Feb. 5-7 with COVID-related modifications

Ice Art Fest will return in 2021 with a few changes to make the downtown Carlisle event safer in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The fifth annual festival runs Feb. 5-7. Glenn White, executive director of the Downtown Carlisle Association, said 50 ice sculptures have been sold.

"Besides the Small Business Saturday, this is the largest shopping weekend for downtown, the largest foot traffic weekend for downtown," White said.

White told the borough council Thursday that he is working with Borough Manager Susan Armstrong and Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Snyder to make the event safer during a pandemic.

Sculptures will be placed further apart than in previous years while remaining close to the business that sponsored them. There will be no indoor entertainment or live sculpting.

White also told the council that organizers are working on a system that would have people sign up for five-hour time slots to walk around downtown. This would allow for COVID-related contact tracing.

The sign-ups would create a record of people who were downtown during specific timeframes so that they can be informed if there is a COVID-related incident.