Carlisle's Hot-Chee Dog, Old Town Pump to get 'Legends & Lore' markers this summer

In a video discussing the process, Gilbert said the folklorists wanted to know what makes the Hot-Chee Dog special when every region has its own versions of a chili dog. Gilbert pointed out that the Hamilton is an institution in Carlisle that has been in operation for more than 80 years, and having a Hot-Chee Dog is a "rite of passage that Carlisle residents born in three centuries have been able to enjoy," she said in the news release.

But, more than the Hot-Chee Dog itself, the marker, which will be located near the Hamilton Restaurant, will honor the contributions of Greek immigrants and their families to the Carlisle community's foodways and restaurant heritage. It was originally owned by Charlie and Mary Kollas, Greek immigrants who had been taught the business by another Greek immigrant who owned the Famous Texas Lunch that used to be at the corner of North Hanover and East Louther streets.

Kollas invited boys from their village in Greece to work for them. Current owner Tommy Mazias was among them. Kollas and Mazias exemplified a pattern in the community where established immigrants would teach new immigrants about the business and then launch them into businesses of their own.