Carlisle's Hot-Chee Dog, Old Town Pump to get 'Legends & Lore' markers this summer

When Destination Carlisle learned about a program to celebrate the cultural touchstones of a community, its officers set about trying to decide which of Carlisle's legends should be included in the application.
Destination Carlisle President Stephanie Patterson Gilbert advocated for the legendary Hot-Chee Dog from the Hamilton Restaurant while secretary Jennifer Oswald pushed for a marker to remember the legend of the Old Town Pump.
The organization applied for both and found out recently that they will receive both markers through the William G. Pomeroy Foundation's "Legends & Lore" program.
The "Legends & Lore" program is meant to celebrate American folklore, tall tales, foodways, myths and legends in local communities. Pennsylvania first became eligible for the program in September 2020, and Carlisle will have two of the first three markers awarded in the state through the program.
The markers are part of Destination Carlisle's ongoing effort to shed more light on the historical and cultural significance of downtown Carlisle, according to a news release from Destination Carlisle.
Applications researched by Gilbert and Oswald were reviewed through a "vigorous process" with folklorists from the Pomeroy foundation. That process was a bit of a struggle for the Hot-Chee Dog.
In a video discussing the process, Gilbert said the folklorists wanted to know what makes the Hot-Chee Dog special when every region has its own versions of a chili dog. Gilbert pointed out that the Hamilton is an institution in Carlisle that has been in operation for more than 80 years, and having a Hot-Chee Dog is a "rite of passage that Carlisle residents born in three centuries have been able to enjoy," she said in the news release.
But, more than the Hot-Chee Dog itself, the marker, which will be located near the Hamilton Restaurant, will honor the contributions of Greek immigrants and their families to the Carlisle community's foodways and restaurant heritage. It was originally owned by Charlie and Mary Kollas, Greek immigrants who had been taught the business by another Greek immigrant who owned the Famous Texas Lunch that used to be at the corner of North Hanover and East Louther streets.
Kollas invited boys from their village in Greece to work for them. Current owner Tommy Mazias was among them. Kollas and Mazias exemplified a pattern in the community where established immigrants would teach new immigrants about the business and then launch them into businesses of their own.
Before owning Georgie Lou's Retro Candy, Gilbert was a historian, and museum curator, so she said it was exciting to be able to "dust off" her historian toolbox again.
The marker for the Old Town Pump will go outside the new Cumberland County Courthouse, near the site where the water pump behind the tale once stood. The pump tapped into a fresh water spring that legend says would destine anyone who drank from the pump to return to Carlisle no matter how far away they roamed.
Oswald's research showed that the legend seems to have been mostly forgotten in the mid-20th Century, the pump featured prominently during Old Home Week in 1909, even being featured on commemorative badges. Nineteenth-century historians and The Sentinel newspaper of that era referred to the fabled pump and its legend.
Oswald said in the news release that the legend represents her "absolute favorite local story about Carlisle," and is convinced there's something to it. She points to all of the Army War College students who retire here and to locals who leave town vowing never to come back but eventually do.
Oswald is an independent scholar and local historian who previously founded TimeWalker Tours, a walking tour company in Carlisle that fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To announce the new markers, Gilbert and Oswald each made a video describing their choice for a "Legends & Lore" marker, asking the public to weigh in on the options before revealing in a final video that both were selected by the Pomeroy Foundation. According to the news release, the public chose the Hot-Chee Dog.
The markers are currently being manufactured in Ohio and will be installed early this summer. Each will have its own unveiling ceremony with the date to be announced once the markers are received.
