Hope Station in Carlisle is typically recognized for its after-school events and programs, however Executive Director Safronia Perry wants to ensure that isn’t all the nonprofit organization is known for.

“If we have been branding ourselves as a community organization, we want to open ourselves up to do more things in the community,” she said.

That includes Hope Station’s free health screenings event that took place Wednesday, allowing people to receive blood pressure screenings, body mass index measurements and nonfasting blood glucose tests without an appointment.

“We started really thinking about, you know, what Hope Station is about and what we should be offering,” Perry said. “I talked to a couple of residents and said, ‘What would you like to see Hope Station do?’ and this was one of those things.”

The organization partnered with UPMC to host Wednesday’s event, something UPMC Community Programs Educator Rich Harris said will likely take place once per quarter this year.

He said screenings can help prevent sicknesses or identify people who are at risk for different diseases.

“The value is to try to find out people that are maybe at risk for illness that they weren’t even aware of the fact that they’re at risk for, whether it be heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, stroke, any kind of cardiovascular disease,” Harris said. “If they weren’t aware of it, we can we can uncover that for them and help them to get the right education and referrals and start maybe getting some medical care that they weren’t even aware that they needed.”

People were also screened to see if they had a primary care doctor and insurance or if they were at risk for social health determinants like food insecurity or homelessness, he said.

“If we find that there’s somebody at risk for those things, we can connect them with somebody in our network as well,” Harris said.

While open to anyone, Perry said the event can help reach older adults and that Hope Station is within walking distance from two senior living homes.

It could also help people who might not be able to make it to the doctor or who can’t afford to pay for a visit.

Perry said Hope Station has hosted health fairs in the past, but that it’s been a few years since the last fair. She said the fairs typically featured various organizations whereas the screening events only involve UPMC.

Being the first event of its kind at Hope Station and one that occurred on a Wednesday morning, Perry said she hoped for about 10 participants. By 1 p.m. Wednesday, she said only a couple of people stopped.

Moving forward, Perry said she plans to speak with Hope Station’s board and possibly collaborate with local churches to try to increase participation at future screening events.

“We have a room that is only utilized really whenever the kids are here after school, so we have this space that’s here,” she said. “We want the community to come and use this space.”