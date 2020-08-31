Carlisle's Harvest of the Arts festival canceled for 2020

One of Carlisle's most popular fall events has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus. In its place is a new event designed to stimulate interest in small businesses.
Downtown Carlisle Association announced Friday that Harvest of the Arts will not be held this year out of concerns for public safety.
Harvest of the Arts marked its 38th year last year, filling High Street from the Square to College Street with music, artists' booths, food and beverage vendors, rides and games for children, and a vintage sports car show.
"It was a very hard decision, but one made out of an abundance of caution for large gatherings and in accordance to CDC guidelines" said DCA executive director Glenn White.
In its place, DCA is organizing "Fall Into Carlisle," a two-month long event that will raise awareness of visiting and shopping downtown. The event begins in the last week of September and runs through Thanksgiving.
"Fall Into Carlisle will take its place in 2020 as a longer and more diverse event for raising awareness and small business sales," White said.
The event will promote autumn activities and sales while encouraging visitors to try new experiences or to think differently about the downtown offerings. Activities will vary from promotion of online sales to video updates to in-house demonstrations, among other possibilities. There will also be hayrides, cider and different weekends of music at restaurants and downtown.
White said organizational meetings are set to begin this week to discuss opportunities for programming and promotions. Sponsorships for the event will also be available.
Fall Into Carlisle is part of the "Open & Together" campaign, a joint marketing effort between DCA and the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.
He noted that the pandemic hit small businesses across the country hard. Shops and restaurants that closed as part of the shutdown order are only now starting to see a trickle of regular sales and normalcy.
"As Carlisle is home to a wonderful community of downtown patrons, millions of dollars are infused into our economy by many events, schools, and tourists that haven't come this year due to cancellations and closures," the DCA wrote in a news release announcing the Fall Into Carlisle event.
DCA is already making plans to hold the event again next year with Fall Into Carlisle starting at the Harvest of the Arts in September 2021 and ending with Small Business Saturday in November.
