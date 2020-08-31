Carlisle's Harvest of the Arts festival canceled for 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of Carlisle's most popular fall events has been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus. In its place is a new event designed to stimulate interest in small businesses.

Downtown Carlisle Association announced Friday that Harvest of the Arts will not be held this year out of concerns for public safety.

Harvest of the Arts marked its 38th year last year, filling High Street from the Square to College Street with music, artists' booths, food and beverage vendors, rides and games for children, and a vintage sports car show.

"It was a very hard decision, but one made out of an abundance of caution for large gatherings and in accordance to CDC guidelines" said DCA executive director Glenn White.

In its place, DCA is organizing "Fall Into Carlisle," a two-month long event that will raise awareness of visiting and shopping downtown. The event begins in the last week of September and runs through Thanksgiving.

"Fall Into Carlisle will take its place in 2020 as a longer and more diverse event for raising awareness and small business sales," White said.