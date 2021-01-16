Carlisle's Grand Illusion receives grant from nationwide program

Kimmel said it’s a project that would not have been able to happen without grant funding.

“It wouldn’t have been a good use of our resources to throw $15,000 at four tables without having that dedicated line,” Kimmel said.

Carlisle is home to one of the oldest Main Street programs in Pennsylvania, and is administered by the Downtown Carlisle Association. Glenn White, the association’s executive director, said the organization helped many downtown businesses apply for the program and is “very happy” that one of their own was chosen to receive funding.

“Small businesses are still struggling and grant and aid packages like this, along with federal, state, county, borough and chamber aid is still needed. But what is really needed is people coming downtown, safely, and shopping and dining,” White said.

Of the 31 grants awarded, 26 benefited diverse-owned businesses, defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned, according to a press release from the program. Grants benefited a range of industry types from bakeries and beauty salons to dance schools and breweries. Twenty-seven of 31 grantee businesses are located within designated Main Street America districts.

Grant projects range from physical improvements to meet reopening guidelines, like building to-go windows and expanding outdoor dining options, to equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, like installing air purifiers and plexiglass dividers. Other funds went to businesses looking to bring their services online, improve their digital marketing presence, or expand other parts of their business model. Some grantees also received funds for rent, payroll, and operating expenses.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.