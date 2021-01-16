Carlisle's Grand Illusion receives grant from nationwide program

Grand Illusion Hard Cider in downtown Carlisle is one of 31 businesses nationwide to receive a grant in the latest round of funding in a program designed to help businesses cope with COVID-19 and to revitalize and strengthen older and historic downtown commercial districts.
The HartBeat of Main Street Grant Program, a collaboration between Main Street America and the Hartford, awarded grants of $5,000 to $15,000 to brick-and-mortar small businesses across the country. The program has awarded more than $1.2 million in grants to 98 businesses.
Grand Illusion was awarded $15,000.
“It’s awesome. It’s great for Grand Illusion, and it’s awesome for Carlisle because it just shows that we’re a step above other downtowns,” said Chad Kimmel, co-owner of Grand Illusion.
In addition to air purifiers, the funds will be used to purchase new booths for the cidery, an idea that Kimmel said came to him after he recognized the popularity of the sole booth on the premises that he had purchased from Georgie Lou’s Retro Candy.
COVID or not, the restaurant business seems to be entering a new age where people want more privacy, and the booths with six-foot high backs will offer that. Kimmel said the booths will also have a partition that extends to the ceiling, and he may install velvet curtains in front of the booths to add more privacy.
Kimmel said it’s a project that would not have been able to happen without grant funding.
“It wouldn’t have been a good use of our resources to throw $15,000 at four tables without having that dedicated line,” Kimmel said.
Carlisle is home to one of the oldest Main Street programs in Pennsylvania, and is administered by the Downtown Carlisle Association. Glenn White, the association’s executive director, said the organization helped many downtown businesses apply for the program and is “very happy” that one of their own was chosen to receive funding.
“Small businesses are still struggling and grant and aid packages like this, along with federal, state, county, borough and chamber aid is still needed. But what is really needed is people coming downtown, safely, and shopping and dining,” White said.
Of the 31 grants awarded, 26 benefited diverse-owned businesses, defined by the Small Business Administration as minority, woman, veteran, disabled, and/or LGBTQ-owned, according to a press release from the program. Grants benefited a range of industry types from bakeries and beauty salons to dance schools and breweries. Twenty-seven of 31 grantee businesses are located within designated Main Street America districts.
Grant projects range from physical improvements to meet reopening guidelines, like building to-go windows and expanding outdoor dining options, to equipment to comply with public health and safety guidelines, like installing air purifiers and plexiglass dividers. Other funds went to businesses looking to bring their services online, improve their digital marketing presence, or expand other parts of their business model. Some grantees also received funds for rent, payroll, and operating expenses.
