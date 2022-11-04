Carlisle's Employment Skills Center honors its 2022 program graduates

Carlisle Area High School's Swartz Auditorium filled with rounds of applause Thursday evening as the Employment Skills Center hosted its first in person, programwide graduation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is dedicated to providing free professional and educational programming for adults, and the ceremony highlighted people who completed the organization's GED, English as a Second Language; digital literacy, Microsoft Excel & Outlook and/or nurse aid training programs.

"It’s important for us to recognize the accomplishments of our students throughout the year, but it’s especially impactful to recognize them with a formal ceremony — something that many of them may have never experienced before," said Mindy Tremblay, the center's executive director. "As an agency, we recognize how difficult it is to return to school as an adult. We all feel the impact of life’s challenges just as our students do, and we are humbled by their stories and the barriers they have overcome to reach their goals. It’s truly an honor to learn from them and to celebrate their successes together."

More than 180 students were recognized Thursday evening, but Tremblay said several had completed their programs last year or earlier this year and others were unable to attend the graduation. She estimated that 50 to 60 students crossed the stage at the event.

While each of the programs is different, Tremblay said some students participated in multiple programs over several years. Most of those honored at the ceremony participated in programs over the past two years, and those who completed workforce development trainings, which include digital literacy, Microsoft, and nurse aid, spent between two and six weeks in the programs during that time, she said.

The event included an opportunity for two graduates, Cammie Jenkins and Jahlisa Mayo, to speak about their experiences with the program and recognized Tasha Kelfer and Naalma Bouhouch as recipients of the Julie McKain Memorial Award. This scholarship was awarded to students who demonstrated academic achievement, dedication, participation in the classroom, attendance and other qualities, as well as consideration of post-graduate achievements.

Carlisle Mayor Sean Shultz and Lou Werdebach of the borough's Truth and Reconciliation Commission also spoke during the ceremony.

"You have accomplished something simply by getting through this process for each of you, whether it was your GED or nursing program, learning new skills in Microsoft or digital literacy," Shultz said. "That's something you're going to go forward and use for your own purposes. You're going to use it not just to better yourselves, but to help uplift your families, your friends and your community. So when you leave tonight, you'll have a piece of paper, but what's so critical is what you're going to do going forward, and I thank you all for what you will do in the future."

Tremblay said this week's ceremony marked the first in-person celebration for program graduates in four years.

"To be in a position where we can bring our students and their loved ones together to celebrate their accomplishments is exciting. We are so inspired by their hard work and determination," she said. "Many of them have overcome challenges and have continued to persevere in order to achieve their personal and professional goals, and we could not be more proud of them."