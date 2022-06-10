Carlisle's Climate Action Committee to host series of summer focus groups for community input

The Carlisle Borough Council’s Climate Action Committee is focused on just that: action.

Following a trio of renewable energy and energy efficiency workshops, the committee will host a series of focus groups this summer to gather input and engage the community.

These sessions will take place the following Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Professional Education and Empowerment Center located at 219 N. Pitt St. in Carlisle:

June 20: Transportation initiatives

July 11: Energy efficiency in rental housing

Aug. 8: Climate action objectives

Aug. 29: Residential electrification

The events are open to anyone who wishes to participate and include a free pizza dinner.

Seating for the focus groups is limited and people who wish to attend may email engagecarlisle@gmail.com to RSVP.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

