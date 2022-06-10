 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle's Climate Action Committee to host series of summer focus groups for community input

Climate Action - EV Charging Stations 2

Carlisle's Climate Action Committee is working to incorporate more electric vehicles and charging stations throughout the borough through its implementation of the Climate Action Plan.

 Maddie Seiler

The Carlisle Borough Council’s Climate Action Committee is focused on just that: action.

Following a trio of renewable energy and energy efficiency workshops, the committee will host a series of focus groups this summer to gather input and engage the community.

These sessions will take place the following Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Professional Education and Empowerment Center located at 219 N. Pitt St. in Carlisle:

  • June 20: Transportation initiatives
  • July 11: Energy efficiency in rental housing
  • Aug. 8: Climate action objectives
  • Aug. 29: Residential electrification

The events are open to anyone who wishes to participate and include a free pizza dinner.

Seating for the focus groups is limited and people who wish to attend may email engagecarlisle@gmail.com to RSVP.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

