Carlisle's Climate Action Committee to host series of summer focus groups for community input

The Carlisle Borough Council’s Climate Action Committee is focused on just that: action.
Following a trio of renewable energy and energy efficiency workshops, the committee will host a series of focus groups this summer to gather input and engage the community.
These sessions will take place the following Mondays at 7 p.m. at the Professional Education and Empowerment Center located at 219 N. Pitt St. in Carlisle:
- June 20: Transportation initiatives
- July 11: Energy efficiency in rental housing
- Aug. 8: Climate action objectives
- Aug. 29: Residential electrification
The events are open to anyone who wishes to participate and include a free pizza dinner.
Seating for the focus groups is limited and people who wish to attend may email engagecarlisle@gmail.com to RSVP.
