Carlisle's Climate Action Commission receives grant for community outreach

Carlisle’s Climate Action Commission recently received a $7,500 grant.
The grant was awarded to the commission’s Community Engagement Team from the Civic Engagement Fund at Dickinson College. The team plans to use the funds to further its community outreach goals.
The Civic Engagement Fund supports projects that promote civic learning and college-community engagement that benefits the public good. The fund has four grant categories: Collaborative Action, Engaged Pedagogy, Engaged Scholarship and Small Change, Better World. The Community Engagement Team’s award comes from the Collaborative Action fund, which supports initiatives that address community needs and benefit the community. To receive the grant, the applicants must show how the project is feasible, innovative and collaborative.
“The Community Engagement Team is honored and excited that our proposal was accepted by the Center for Civic Learning and Action at Dickinson College,” said team lead Sara Markowitz. “We’re grateful to CCLA and Dickinson for their support and we look forward to working together to find creative, innovative solutions to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change at the local level.”
The Community Engagement Team plans to use the funds in a variety of ways. The team’s first project is a community survey on climate change, and money will be used for postage, as well as providing an LED light bulb for survey respondent. The team is also proposing a sustainable business award to involve businesses in the search for innovative solutions in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Neighborhood and park greening projects, a neighborhood sustainability initiative, and a summer paid internship program are some of the other proposals for the funds.
The Climate Action Commission was formed in October 2020 with the goal of creating a climate action plan to help the borough meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The commission consists of four teams made up of borough residents and individuals from the business and academic communities, as well as borough staff. The commission is chaired by Councilman Joel Hicks, and its executive committee includes Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz, a member of borough staff, a resident-at-large and the four commission team leads.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.