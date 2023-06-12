Rain didn't dampen the spirit of Carlisle Pride's Bonfire Beyond the Binary Friday evening; instead rainbows bloomed within the YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County.

They coated the tables and clung to the gymnasium walls, all while a televised fire flickered near the entrance and attendees roasted microwaved s'mores.

Local folk artist Jimmy Wilkinson and Drag King Peter Pansy performed live music at the event, which was organized by the Carlisle Pride Committee and dedicated to allowing LGBTQ+ youths and their families to connect with others.

It served as a kickoff to the committee's weekend of pride events, which included a Pride Proclamation, Walk With Pride and Pride Picnic Saturday and the opening reception of "Prisms and Pride" at the Penny Gallery in Carlisle on Sunday.

Being inside was the only difference Max Murphy noted between last year's debut and this year's second anniversary of Bonfire Beyond the Binary.

"There's still a lot of people attending [of] all different ages and different backgrounds, which is really cool," the 15-year-old Carlisle resident said.

Murphy isn't sure when he began to get involved with the YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County, but he keeps on top of the organization's happenings through updates and emails and shows up when he can.

He cited making friends and hanging out with people as his favorite part of the event.

At last year's event, Murphy made a friend, Griffyn, and discovered they both went to the same school but had never spoken before. The two continued their friendship throughout the year and both attended Friday's event.

It's this element of connection that brought Danielle Walsh-Dolan of Boiling Springs to Bonfire Beyond the Binary for the first time Friday.

"Almost two years ago, [my daughter] came out as nonbinary and she has been working through the processes, and she's finally stepping out of her shell and willing to meet new people," she said.

Knowing June is Pride Month, a quick Google search led Walsh-Dolan to Bonfire Beyond the Binary.

"I suggested it to her and she was like, 'Absolutely, let's go,' so we got in the car and we came," she said.

One of the first things Walsh-Dolan noticed: "It's very welcoming."

Having attended pride events in Philadelphia and Gettysburg in the past, she wasn't sure how she would be received in this area.

"We walked in and people just started talking to you right away and made you feel comfortable, and my daughter's in there already making friends, and she's in a little huddle with like four or five kids and I'm just shocked ... it's nice," Walsh-Dolan said.

She said events like Bonfire Beyond the Binary are beneficial in developing self-esteem, especially for teens, and she was grateful the event extended beyond Carlisle.

"She's smiling," Walsh-Dolan said of her daughter. "She doesn't seem like she's not having a good time, and she's coming out of her shell right away. Like for her to say, 'Mom, I've got this, go ahead,' right from the get go, it was perfect."

YWCA Director of Empowerment Programming Tina Zeigler, who also is a member of the Carlisle Pride Committee, was thrilled to see new faces from across the county at the event.

These included students at Mechanicsburg Area School District, South Middleton School District and Big Spring School District.

"I think folks traditionally know us as just serving Carlisle, but we are the YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County," Zeigler said.

While festivities moved indoors, Zeigler said the integrity of the event remained present.

"Folks are still mingling and talking and making connections with each other," Zeigler said. "There are kids laughing [and] being silly in the back of the gym. We have microwave s'mores and we're doing our best ... and I think folks are really enjoying their time with us. And so you know, I think it also sets a great precedent for the fact that we're going to host events rain or shine, because the most important part is the community part."

Photos: Bonfire Beyond the Binary