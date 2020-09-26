Carlisle's Black Lives Still Matter rally calls for transparency in policing

“While attendance may be dropping off, that’s OK because we still have some people who are serious about making change,” she said.

Carlisle for Justice Transparency is following up on policing issues in local government, pointing to successes like Carlisle posting its policies on the police department website. Smith said the group also plans to be active as the budget process gets underway this fall to bring attention to police expenditures.

“Our main goal is giving agency to everyone in Carlisle,” she said. “If we know more information, then we can make our own decisions on what we want our tax dollars to go to, who we’re going to vote for, things like that.”

Smith said the group has also been trying to get information from District Attorney Skip Ebert on how he approaches cases involving police misconduct, but that has been more challenging. Those cases are often sent to the Grand Jury, she said, and Ebert hasn’t been forthcoming with information, sending the group one email back in June.

Still they keep asking the questions and the rallies will continue both on Saturdays from 5-7 p.m. and weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The thing that keeps us going is knowing that this is our community. We’re from here. If we want to see change, we’re the best people to do that,” Smith said.

