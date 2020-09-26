Carlisle's Black Lives Still Matter rally calls for transparency in policing

More than 50 people brought signs to the Carlisle Square as they have on many Saturdays since the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of police officers May 25 in Minneapolis.
This time, though, they were well aware of the “Back the Blue” rally, organized by former Carlisle Mayor Kirk Wilson, that was being held across town. Wilson said he organized that rally to show support for police in the face of negativity against them.
The “Black Lives Still Matter” rally was planned as a counterpoint to that idea, said Mary Smith, a member of the group Carlisle for Justice Transparency which organized the rally.
“Carlisle police are supported very well by the people that it matters to - the borough government,” Smith said. “In terms of politicians, the police are supported pretty well.”
Smith said organizers want the rally to remind people why there might be a negative attitude against police officers, citing systemic racism in policing nationwide and corruption in the Carlisle Police Department, specifically in the case of Christopher Collare.
Collare was indicted in January on federal charges of bribery, drug distribution, fraud and making false statements following a grand jury report that he exchanged access to drugs or favors in criminal cases for sex. He retired from the police department in 2018.
“We still haven’t gotten answers as to whether or not he is still receiving a pension. We’ve asked multiple times. No one has answered us,” Smith said.
Smith said the group had posted flyers downtown listing bullet points about the Collare case and the case of Shawn Harrison, a former Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy who was charged with a number of offenses in May following an investigation by State Police at Carlisle into a March 7 sexual assault incident.
The flyers were all removed by the time of the rally a few hours later, she said.
Mary Ann Evans believes there’s room for people to come together over the issue of policing.
“This us against them mentality has to go,” she said.
Evans held up a sign featuring a Venn diagram showing it’s possible to support the police, want to end police brutality and value Black lives.
“Our ideas are not mutually exclusive,” she said. “I would ask anyone: What part don’t they agree with?”
A former educator, she likened the relationships between officers to the relationship between teachers at a school. If a teacher were to harm a student, the other teachers would “have an uprising against” that.
That is what the police need to do as well, she said.
Sisters Sophie and Kennedy Akujobi took turns holding their sign as they stood along the curb on High Street. Sophie took up the Black Lives Matter cause after the Floyd's death, becoming an activist primarily on Instagram where she educates her followers and friends on the issues and encourages people to take their protest to the ballot box.
“To be out here and see the positive reaction by all these people to support Black Lives Matter is just amazing,” Sophie said.
“It really upsets me that some people value others lives more than Black lives. I definitely wanted to step out today to make sure that my message is heard and seen,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said people should take some time to truly understand the movement, saying that it isn’t about President Donald Trump or anything political. Rather, she said, it’s about Black lives not being valued as they should be.
Sophie extended the thought to the LGBTQ, Latinx, Asian and other minority communities.
“All lives can’t matter until their lives matter as well. You can’t just focus on the Black spectrum. You have a wider and broader spectrum of all these lives that aren’t mattering right now,” she said.
Crowds at Black Lives Matter rallies are getting smaller than they were back in June, but Smith isn’t discouraged.
“While attendance may be dropping off, that’s OK because we still have some people who are serious about making change,” she said.
Carlisle for Justice Transparency is following up on policing issues in local government, pointing to successes like Carlisle posting its policies on the police department website. Smith said the group also plans to be active as the budget process gets underway this fall to bring attention to police expenditures.
“Our main goal is giving agency to everyone in Carlisle,” she said. “If we know more information, then we can make our own decisions on what we want our tax dollars to go to, who we’re going to vote for, things like that.”
Smith said the group has also been trying to get information from District Attorney Skip Ebert on how he approaches cases involving police misconduct, but that has been more challenging. Those cases are often sent to the Grand Jury, she said, and Ebert hasn’t been forthcoming with information, sending the group one email back in June.
Still they keep asking the questions and the rallies will continue both on Saturdays from 5-7 p.m. and weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“The thing that keeps us going is knowing that this is our community. We’re from here. If we want to see change, we’re the best people to do that,” Smith said.
