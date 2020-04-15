Carlisle's annual Summerfair canceled

Summerfair, Carlisle's annual celebration centered around the Independence Day holiday, has been canceled for 2020.
David Dukes, chairman of the Summerfair board of directors, said several host locations canceled events that affected the Summerfair schedule.
"We explored alternative locations, but in the end, we felt the socially responsible thing to do was to postpone until 2021," Dukes said in an email to The Sentinel. "It was a tough decision, but safety of the community is our number one concern. We look forward to 2021. Summerfair will be back stronger than before."
Vendors and sponsors have been contacted and will have the option to have their funding roll over to the 2021 event or to receive a refund.
The first Summerfair was held in 1978 as a multiday festival that would allow families to celebrate the Fourth of July locally rather than to travel in an age of recession and high gas prices.
Though the event has fought the weather and low funding during its history, it has never been canceled outright as it has this year in light of the uncertainty around the course the coronavirus will take into the summer.
Carlisle's annual fireworks display, Stars Burst Over Carlisle, is not a part of Summerfair though it is held during the same week. Mayor Tim Scott said a decision on the fireworks has not been made.
"While it is in the back of my mind, I'm laser focused on getting our community through this short-term crisis and the recovery effort that will follow," he said.
A decision to hold the fireworks would depend on if Gov. Tom Wolf's order regarding large gatherings is suspended and if funds are available for the display, which uses only private donations.
If there is funding for the display, a decision will then be made on the length of the show, Scott said.
