Every year, Emmanual Nsingani performs Congolese Jazz at Hope Station's annual Black Cultural Festival, and this year that won't change.
The festival will take place from 11. a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Carlisle Masonic Center at 1236 Holly Pike, featuring vendors, performances and networking opportunities.
Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station, said the event will feature some new vendors and new performers this year alongside familiar faces like Nsingani.
This year will also mark the return of the festival's fashion show, which has not been included in recent years.
"The last one that we did in 2019 ... they wore African clothing from one of the African stores that came as a vendor, and this year they'll be doing that again," Perry said.
Hope Station's Black Cultural Festival also features the presentation of the organization's Jim Washington Station of Hope Award, named after its former executive director who died in 2017.
The award is presented annually to a person who embodies Washington's spirit and dedication to improving the lives of minorities and underprivileged community members, Hope Station representatives said.
This year's recipient is Dorene Wilbur, who is a board member at Hope Station and works as a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist. Wilbur also formerly taught at Carlisle Area School District and served on Carlisle's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
"I'm really excited about the Jim Washington award that we're giving out this year, because it is someone who is a friend," Perry said. "You know, she's a board member, but she's done so much in the community."
An event schedule and list of vendors are available online at Hope Station's website.
To Perry, the event is important to the community because it celebrates Black life and culture, features Black-owned businesses and gives community members an opportunity to meet new people.
Every year, she said she's seen the festival grow.
"It's not an event that's been siloed for just Black people to come to, it is an event for everyone to come to," Perry said. " ... It's a way for us to just get together, celebrate, have a good time and spend that time together. It's helping to create more diversity here in Carlisle."
Event Schedule:
Hope Station listed the following event and performance times at this year's Black Cultural Festival on Feb. 25:
- 11 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. - Opening greetings
- 11:06 a.m. to 11:11 a.m. - Introduce MC/Speech
- 11:12 a.m. to 11:14 a.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 11:15 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. - Emmanual Nsingani Congolese Jazz
- 11:36 a.m. to 11:38 a.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 11:39 a.m. to 11:41 a.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 11:42 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. - Nay'Dina Acapella
- 12:03 p.m. to12:05 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 12:06 p.m. to 12:08 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 12:09 p.m. to 12:19 p.m. - Jim Washington Award
- 12:20 p.m. to 12:22 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 12:23 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 12:26 p.m. to 1:26 p.m. - Nyionga Fashion Show
- 1:27 p.m. to 1:29 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 1:30 p.m. to 1:32 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 1:33 p.m. to 2:03 p.m. - Jamal McCoy
- 2:04 p.m. to 2:06 p.m. - Vendor Highlight
- 2:07 p.m. to 2:37 p.m. - Line Dance
- 2:38 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Open mic
Vendors
The following vendors will be present at Hope Station's seventh annual Black Cultural Festival Feb. 25:
- Carlisle Victory Circle
- Cumberland County Historical Society
- Dazzling for $5
- Nyianga Store
- Mz.Ambitious Mealz
- Bosler Memorial Library
- CVR
- AAWU Carlisle
- The Giant Co.
- YWCA
- Charlie’s Bling’s & Things
- Bethel AME Church
- Beauty Secrets
- Cheryl W. Brooks
- B&L dogz
- African Studies & Black Student Union
- Member’s 1st
Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn