Every year, Emmanual Nsingani performs Congolese Jazz at Hope Station's annual Black Cultural Festival, and this year that won't change.

The festival will take place from 11. a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Carlisle Masonic Center at 1236 Holly Pike, featuring vendors, performances and networking opportunities.

Safronia Perry, executive director of Hope Station, said the event will feature some new vendors and new performers this year alongside familiar faces like Nsingani.

This year will also mark the return of the festival's fashion show, which has not been included in recent years.

"The last one that we did in 2019 ... they wore African clothing from one of the African stores that came as a vendor, and this year they'll be doing that again," Perry said.

Hope Station's Black Cultural Festival also features the presentation of the organization's Jim Washington Station of Hope Award, named after its former executive director who died in 2017.

The award is presented annually to a person who embodies Washington's spirit and dedication to improving the lives of minorities and underprivileged community members, Hope Station representatives said.

This year's recipient is Dorene Wilbur, who is a board member at Hope Station and works as a diversity, equity and inclusion specialist. Wilbur also formerly taught at Carlisle Area School District and served on Carlisle's Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

"I'm really excited about the Jim Washington award that we're giving out this year, because it is someone who is a friend," Perry said. "You know, she's a board member, but she's done so much in the community."

An event schedule and list of vendors are available online at Hope Station's website.

To Perry, the event is important to the community because it celebrates Black life and culture, features Black-owned businesses and gives community members an opportunity to meet new people.

Every year, she said she's seen the festival grow.

"It's not an event that's been siloed for just Black people to come to, it is an event for everyone to come to," Perry said. " ... It's a way for us to just get together, celebrate, have a good time and spend that time together. It's helping to create more diversity here in Carlisle."

Event Schedule:

Hope Station listed the following event and performance times at this year's Black Cultural Festival on Feb. 25:

11 a.m. to 11:05 a.m. - Opening greetings

11:06 a.m. to 11:11 a.m. - Introduce MC/Speech

11:12 a.m. to 11:14 a.m. - Vendor Highlight

11:15 a.m. to 11:35 a.m. - Emmanual Nsingani Congolese Jazz

11:36 a.m. to 11:38 a.m. - Vendor Highlight

11:39 a.m. to 11:41 a.m. - Vendor Highlight

11:42 a.m. to 12:02 p.m. - Nay'Dina Acapella

12:03 p.m. to12:05 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

12:06 p.m. to 12:08 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

12:09 p.m. to 12:19 p.m. - Jim Washington Award

12:20 p.m. to 12:22 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

12:23 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

12:26 p.m. to 1:26 p.m. - Nyionga Fashion Show

1:27 p.m. to 1:29 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

1:30 p.m. to 1:32 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

1:33 p.m. to 2:03 p.m. - Jamal McCoy

2:04 p.m. to 2:06 p.m. - Vendor Highlight

2:07 p.m. to 2:37 p.m. - Line Dance

2:38 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Open mic

Vendors

The following vendors will be present at Hope Station's seventh annual Black Cultural Festival Feb. 25:

Carlisle Victory Circle

Cumberland County Historical Society

Dazzling for $5

Nyianga Store

Mz.Ambitious Mealz

Bosler Memorial Library

CVR

AAWU Carlisle

The Giant Co.

YWCA

Charlie’s Bling’s & Things

Bethel AME Church

Beauty Secrets

Cheryl W. Brooks

B&L dogz

African Studies & Black Student Union

Member’s 1st

Photos: Hope Station hosts Black Cultural Festival Saturday in Carlisle