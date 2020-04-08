You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle's Amani Festival postponed

Amani Festival

People walk down West High Street in Carlisle during the Amani Festival in 2019.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Carlisle's Amani Festival has been postponed until a date that has yet to be determined.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 2.

With Gov. Tom Wolf's shutdown order in effect to April 30, Amani organizers felt it best to postpone the festival, chairman Tanis Monroy said.

Monroy said all vendor and community space commitments will be honored for the new event date.

"Our mission of peace and unity will go on as it is important now more than ever. It is for that reason we cannot cancel in good faith. We will reschedule and keep everyone up to date," Monroy wrote in a Facebook post announcing the postponement.

The festival has grown into a Carlisle tradition, bringing together people from various backgrounds to learn more about each other by sharing their ethnic arts, crafts, dress, cuisine, customs, dance and song.

