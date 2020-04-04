CarlislePAStrong fundraiser aims to help both restaurants and nonprofits in the Carlisle area

The way Tiffany Chestnut saw things, there were two challenges emerging as measures taken to control the coronavirus were imposed in Carlisle and across the state.
On one hand, restaurants struggled. On the other hand, nonprofits quickly saw an increase in the number of people they assisted.
So she started brainstorming.
“I was trying to bridge the gap between people needing to feed people or wanting to feed people and people needing fed,” she said.
The result? The CarlislePAStrong fundraiser asks for donations so that meals can be purchased from local restaurants and delivered to My Brother’s Table at The Salvation Army to feed those in need.
The plan gives restaurants a little bit of money while feeding those in need, Chestnut said.
As of Saturday morning, Chestnut and her friend, Traer Beaudette, raised $1,317 of their $2,500 goal.
Maj. George Polarek of The Salvation Army said the plan was “superb,” simple and logistically one of the easiest ways to contribute.
“Any time you can support local vendors or local restaurants and, at the same time, fill the needs of some of the people who are living in the community, it’s more of a neighbor helping neighbor idea,” he said.
Polarek said the Salvation Army has been serving 85-95 people for dinner lately at My Brother’s Table where it previously had served 50-55 people.
Spoons Café, located at 57 W. Pomfret St. in Carlisle, was the first restaurant to agree to help.
Though owner Patrick LeBlanc has been creative in expanding his hours and offerings, Spoons took a hit first when Dickinson College transitioned to online classes and then when the county offices closed. The final blow came when nonessential businesses were told to close. At that point, LeBlanc said he lost customers who would come in to pick up lunch for their employees.
“We lost the last 20% of the business that we had,” he said.
The customers that have continued to support the business have been generous, LeBlanc said. Some of them have even left tips that equaled the price of their meal.
Their generosity inspired LeBlanc.
“I have customers stepping up for me. You get. You give,” he said.
LeBlanc said he is trying to keep a few employees for as long as he can, and this project will create some work for them.
“It brings in a little bit of funds to pay for some of the food that I have there that I could use, which is nice,” LeBlanc said.
“He went above and beyond,” Chestnut said.
LeBlanc said the organizers asked about the soup, but he felt the need to be more involved and do what he could to provide as much as possible. The restaurant put a meal of a soup and sandwich together.
Chestnut said the staff at Spoons puts the soups in containers, wraps the sandwiches and includes utensils in the bags to hand out at The Salvation Army so that organization doesn't have to use its supply or request donations to purchase such items.
Polarek said My Brother’s Table offers carryout meals that many clients will take with them and walk away, but the staff remains available for more.
“The best thing we try to do is to remain available just for a conversation even if it’s at secluded distance of five feet or six feet,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure that they have a human contact — a face and a voice to say some words of encouragement.”
Chestnut is looking for more restaurants willing to make the meals.
Any restaurants interested in working with the fundraiser should contact the organizers through the GoFundMe page or the CarlislePAStrong Facebook page.
LeBlanc said he plans to offer another meal in the future.
“As long as we’re open, we’ll try to do it,” he said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.