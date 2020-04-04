CarlislePAStrong fundraiser aims to help both restaurants and nonprofits in the Carlisle area

Polarek said the Salvation Army has been serving 85-95 people for dinner lately at My Brother’s Table where it previously had served 50-55 people.

Spoons Café, located at 57 W. Pomfret St. in Carlisle, was the first restaurant to agree to help.

Though owner Patrick LeBlanc has been creative in expanding his hours and offerings, Spoons took a hit first when Dickinson College transitioned to online classes and then when the county offices closed. The final blow came when nonessential businesses were told to close. At that point, LeBlanc said he lost customers who would come in to pick up lunch for their employees.

“We lost the last 20% of the business that we had,” he said.

The customers that have continued to support the business have been generous, LeBlanc said. Some of them have even left tips that equaled the price of their meal.

Their generosity inspired LeBlanc.

“I have customers stepping up for me. You get. You give,” he said.

LeBlanc said he is trying to keep a few employees for as long as he can, and this project will create some work for them.