Carlisle zoning board approves variances for proposed 7-Eleven in Carlisle

Developers cleared the first hurdle Thursday in their plan to bring a 7-Eleven to Carlisle.

Carlisle Borough’s zoning hearing board unanimously approved five variances that will allow Carlisle Capital to continue its work to redevelop the lot at 1003 S. Hanover St. The site is currently home to K A Mullen’s Landscape Supply and Towing.

Carlisle Capital requested variances to change the paved area setback from 20 feet to 7.3 feet and the side yard setback from 20 feet to 5 feet. Variances were also requested to reduce the number of parking stalls from 26 to 21 as well as changes to the requirements for a free-standing sign and for the canopy wall sign.

Jake Modestow, engineer for the project, said the 4,130 square foot convenience store will be located in the northeast corner of the lot with the gas island and canopy perpendicular to South Hanover Street. Though the developer is asking for a setback, the development will actually increase the amount of greenspace on the north, south and east sides of the building to reduce the overall amount of impervious surface at the site by 10%.

The board generally agreed that the changes to the site will improve the overall appearance at the site, located at one of the gateways to the borough.