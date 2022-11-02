Carlisle YWCA seeks to share human experiences through fireside living library event Friday

The YWCA of Carlisle & Cumberland County is launching an event this week centered around storytelling.

Fireside Storytellers: A Living Library of Human Experiences will take place outside on the YWCA grounds at 301 G St. in Carlisle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The rain date is 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The free event is open to the public and will feature five storytellers from "communities who have been historically marginalized," the YWCA said.

People will have the opportunity to travel throughout the YWCA's grounds and sit fireside to listen to each story. They will also have the chance to reflect on the resiliency of members of the community whose stories have often gone unheard.

The YWCA said the purpose of the event is to create a nonjudgmental environment where people can engage in conversation. Fireside Storytellers will also give attendees to an opportunity to speak with and meet others who might have different experiences, stories or beliefs.

"We see news stories on TV, we hear politicians give their opinions, we grow up with our own understanding of our neighbors, but do we really know the people in our community and their stories," Executive Director Maddie Young said. "In 2021 the YWCA launched the 21 Day Equity Challenge, and 549 community members took that challenge. In 2022 we want to expand on that learning experience and give our community the opportunity to hear someone’s story face-to-face. We’ve all been isolated during COVID. This is a way to sit together, hear a story, and connect."

Free treats, cider and hot cocoa will be served at the event and child care will be available.

More information about the upcoming event can be found at the YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County's website, Facebook page or Instagram.